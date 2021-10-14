MRS. ELLIOT

Maysville – Martha Frances Fryman Elliott (known by some as “Hey Mert”), age 86, of Maysville, KY, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.

Martha was born August 24, 1935 in Bourbon County, KY, to the late Avery and Blanche Tucker Fryman.

She is survived by her children, Ernie (Tammy) Elliott, Terry (Karen) Elliott, Connie (the late Paul) Stanton, Cindy (Mike) Wilson, Sandy Davenport, Linda (Larry) Berndheart, Greg (Annie) Elliott, Pamela (Tim) Morgan, and Rodney (Angie) Elliott; 32 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Vivian Robinson.

In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Sentney; 3 grandchildren, Christopher Sentney, Jonathon Sentney, and Rebecca Stanton; her brothers, Elwood Fryman and Ollie Fryman; and her sisters, Ruth Laypoole, Christine Mitchell, Libby Ford and Betty Kielman.

Funeral services will be held at Brell & Son Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, with Pastor Gary Mitchell officiating. Martha will be laid to rest at Maysville Mason County Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

