MRS. ELLIOT

MAYSVILLE — James Michael Tierney, 81, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

Jim was born March 9, 1940, in Mason County to the late Edwin and Margaret Osborne Tierney and was preceded in death by all his siblings.

Although Jim Tierney never made it to Ireland he was known as the community Irishman. Every March he could be seen in full Irish regalia leading the St. Patrick School parade or at O’Rourke’s Pub holding court with family and friends. He was a patriarch to many.

Jim was a long-time member of St. Patrick’s Church and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree. He was an employee of Case’s Men’s Wear for several years before opening his own men’s shop, Tierney’s Ltd., in Maysville and Lexington. In his later years, he sold antiques and collectibles and had a successful upholstery business. He was also one of the founding board members of the Rescue the Russell Foundation and was passionate about the restoration of the local theater. He always promoted Maysville to anyone who would listen.

He loved spending time with family and friends and telling stories of his adventures with his brothers and cousins, lending credence to the saying “do as I say, not as I do.” He had a close group of friends throughout his life with whom he was able to travel and enjoy retirement. His personality, his laugh and his quirky sayings will be missed by all.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha Slattery Tierney. He is also survived by his children, Kitty Tierney of Maysville, Michael (Beth) Tierney of New Carlisle, Ind. and Chad (Christi) Tierney of Lafayette, Ind.; his grandchildren, Allison, Macaria, Reed, Caelen and Kate Tierney; nephew, Mark (Pamela) Tierney; nieces, Ann (Tom) Harvey, Holly Tierney and D’Ann Carpenter; great-nieces and nephews, Erin Dickman, Grace and Ella Tierney, Ryan and Emily Harvey, and Patrick Carpenter.; and many cousins in the Tierney, Osborne and Huber clans.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, with Fr. Michael Black as Celebrant.

Visitation will be held on Monday at St. Patrick Church from 5-8 p.m.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick School, 318 Limestone Street, Maysville, Ky. or the Rescue the Russell Foundation, PO Box 371, Maysville, Ky.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

