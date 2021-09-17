Friday’s Prep Football Scores

September 17, 2021 edennison Sports 0

Adair Co. 36, Casey Co. 22

Allen Co.-Scottsville 63, Warren Central 18

Bardstown 42, Spencer Co. 37

Beechwood 27, Cov. Catholic 7

Bethlehem 56, Western Hills 7

Betsy Layne def. Knott Co. Central, forfeit

Bishop Brossart 13, Lloyd Memorial 8

Boyle Co. 31, Bowling Green 0

Bullitt East 76, Bullitt Central 39

Caldwell Co. 24, Union Co. 14

Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Lou. DuPont Manual 24

Conner 38, Campbell Co. 7

Danville def. Lou. Atherton, forfeit

Daviess Co. 49, Madisonville-North Hopkins 22

East Carter 40, Perry County Central 8

East Jessamine 24, Lincoln Co. 21

Elizabethtown 35, Nelson Co. 7

Frederick Douglass def. Lex. Henry Clay, forfeit

George Rogers Clark 28, Martin County 13

Graves Co. 55, Grayson Co. 14

Great Crossing 28, Bourbon Co. 7

Greenwood 22, Logan Co. 7

Harlan Co. 60, Pike Co. Central 38

Henderson Co. 34, Central Hardin 6

Jackson Co. def. Lynn Camp, forfeit

Lex. Bryan Station 42, Lex. Tates Creek 0

Lex. Christian 43, Lexington Catholic 7

Lex. Sayre 42, Dayton 8

Lou. Ballard 49, Lou. Butler 0

Lou. Central 15, Lou. Fern Creek 6

Lou. Christian Academy 49, Owensboro Catholic 26

Lou. Fairdale 47, Lou. Valley 0

Lou. Holy Cross 21, Lou. Doss 14

Lou. Ky. Country Day 26, Thomas Nelson 6

Lou. Male 24, Lou. Trinity 10

Lou. Moore 41, IHS 0

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 48, Lou. DeSales 9

Lou. Shawnee 14, Trimble Co. 0

Lou. St. Xavier 31, Cin. Elder, Ohio 21

Madison Central 49, Lex. Lafayette 0

Mason Co. 34, Boyd Co. 0

Mayfield 56, Calloway Co. 13

McCracken County 44, Marshall Co. 13

Metcalfe Co. 34, Clinton Co. 6

Middlesboro 44, Harlan 6

Newport Central Catholic 48, Cov. Holy Cross 14

Nicholas Co. def. Pendleton Co., forfeit

North Laurel 34, Barren Co. 7

North Oldham 35, Lou. Western 7

Ohio Co. 38, Muhlenberg County 26

Oldham County 28, South Oldham 20

Paintsville 34, Knox Central 14

Paris 22, Morgan Co. 14

Pikeville 29, Belfry 0

Pineville 49, Berea 15

Prestonsburg 26, Floyd Central 24

Pulaski Co. 41, Madison Southern 14

Raceland 21, West Carter 0

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 22, Johnson Central 14

Rockcastle Co. 52, South Laurel 7

Rowan Co. 30, Greenup Co. 9

Russell 38, Montgomery Co. 21

Russellville 28, Franklin-Simpson 14

Ryle 27, Highlands 13

Scott Co. 55, Lex. Paul Dunbar 0

Shelby Co. 34, North Bullitt 14

South Fulton, Tenn. 26, Fulton Co. 24

South Warren 44, Lou. Eastern 6

Trigg Co. def. LaRue Co., forfeit

Warren East 49, Russell Co. 21

Washington Co. 41, Marion Co. 14

Woodford Co. 24, Franklin Co. 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Hardin vs. John Hardin, ccd.

Trending Recipes