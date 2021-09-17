Royals romp, blank Boyd

Mason County’s Ashton Adams tackles Boyd County’s Josiah Thacker in the open field. The Royals routed the Lions, 34-0 to improve to 2-2. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The bye week worked wonders for Mason County.

The Royals found some offensive rhythm, forced five turnovers and blew out Boyd County on Friday night, 34-0 to get some confidence back after a two-game skid.

The Lions (3-2) came in allowing just eight points per game prior to Friday’s contest, the Royals nearly doubled that less than seven minutes into the game.

Keshaun Thomas got the passing attack going, the Royals showing a pass heavy attack early on in the victory.

“It’s good to step back, look at things and put guys in charge. You saw tonight, Keshaun took charge more tonight. We didn’t let much mentally block us tonight,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “They’re growing. I think you saw that against Tates Creek, but of course when you don’t win all you see is loss. These guys can talk, communicate about what they’re seeing more and it’s nice.”

Thomas ended with 191 yards passing in the contest, looking more comfortable in the pocket as the sophomore continues to grow into the position.

During the bye week, Thomas made a trip up to Indianapolis to check out his favorite quarterback, Russell Wilson when the Seattle Seahawks came for the season opener against the Colts. He took some things away from watching Wilson play and utilized it on the night.

“Just the poise of quarterbacks really. They’re so calm, they make a mistake, they don’t keep their head down. Next series, next drive,” Thomas said.

His favorite target on the evening was Anthony “Bug” Bozeman, the Royals newcomer with a breakout game that was due. Bozeman ended with five receptions for 91 yards and returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a score to make it 34-0 Royals.

“One cut, that’s all I needed,” Bozeman said, who had a breakout game after struggling to get much going the first three contests. “It’s exciting. I feel great coming off a bye week and all the hard work paid off. Just putting in that extra work and preparing for it helped.”

The defense continued to handle things from there. They pitched a shutout by forcing five turnovers, three of them interceptions by Chad Clark-Roberts, Jonathan Jones and Carson Pugh with two fumble recoveries, one of them by Brady Sanders, the other a fumble forced by Pugh and the Royals jumping on it.

Boyd County was a formidable opponent coming in. Their lone loss was to Ashland 10-7 and hadn’t allowed more than 12 points in a game. But couldn’t do much right, starting with the opening drive that resulted in a Royals fumble recovery at their three-yard line.

Thomas ran it in on the Royals first play from scrimmage from there and the rout started to be on.

Thomas then hit Isaac Marshall for a 63-yard touchdown strike on the next possession, the two continuing to show their connection for their big-play ability. In all, seven different receivers caught a pass for the Royals on Friday.

“Coach Wynn said we were going to come out and throw the ball, we threw the ball and we executed and the score showed it. All about preparation, I prepared, my team prepared. Coach Wynn set up a good gameplan. I watched film with him extra and I give all the credit to my teammates. I just went out and executed it,” Thomas said. “Big confidence booster for myself, the line, our receivers, our backs. Very excited for our team, think we made a statement tonight.”

Bozeman’s first score then came on a six-yard run off a jet sweep to give the Royals a 21-0 lead in the early stages of the second quarter.

Chad Clark-Roberts made it a four score game with a two-yard rushing TD late in the first half to give the Royals a 27-0 lead into the homecoming halftime festivities.

Bozeman’s score out of the break would be all the scoring for the rest of the night. Mason County’s defense holding Boyd out of the end zone the rest of the way and limiting them under 200 total yards, including the final play that was on the Royals 11-yard line that resulted in a loss of nine yards on a tackle by Chad Clark-Roberts.

The Lions had called timeouts on the drive to try to build some offensive momentum moving forward, but the Royals answered the bell.

“I told the guys in that last timeout that they were not allowed to score. Our kids have earned this, went in there and got a stop and they need to take that and own that. We bottled them up a lot and executed the gameplan. It was nice,” Wynn said.

It’s a step in the right direction for Mason County, a team with a new coach and personnel that’s still trying to find itself now nearly midway through the season.

Friday they may have climbed a couple rungs up the ladder.

They’ll open up Class 3A, 6th District play next Friday when they head to Butler to take on Pendleton County.

“Can’t have a letdown this week. Big win, homecoming, kids need to enjoy the night. First time having a homecoming in two years. Enjoy it, be smart, have fun. They earned it tonight,” Wynn said.

ROYALS 34, LIONS 0

BOYD COUNTY – 0-0-0-0 — 0

MASON COUNTY – 15-12-7-0 — 34

Scoring

1st Quarter

(MC) Thomas 3-yard run (10:38) Adams run

(MC) Thomas 63-yard pass to Marshall (5:08) Adams kick

2nd Quarter

(MC) Bozeman 6-yard TD run (11:53) Run failed

(MC) Chad Clark-Roberts 2-yard run (:23) Kick failed

3rd Quarter

(MC) Bozeman 90-yard kickoff return (11:47) Adams kick

4th Quarter

None.

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Boyd 39 (Holbrook 4/10, Thompson 1/4), Mason 208 (Thomas 12/23, Horch 1/3)

Rushing Yards: Boyd 152 (Thompson 9-54, Collins 16-50, Barrett 5-36, Thacker 4-30, Meade 1-15, Holbrook 6-(minus) 33), Mason 63 (Sanders 4-26, Clark-Roberts 4-22, Thomas 4-10, Bozeman 1-6, Dearing 1-3, Butler 1-2, Marshall 1-2, Jackson 1-(minus)1, Johnson 1-(minus)3, Horch 2-(minus)4)

Receiving: Boyd (Thornton 3-20, Thacker 2-19), Mason (Bozeman 5-91, Marshall 3-71, Bandalan 1-17, Gibbs 1-10, Jones 1-8, Clark-Roberts 1-6, Walton 1-5)

Turnovers: Boyd 5, Mason 2

Penalties: Boyd 4-40, Mason 3-30

Records: Boyd County 3-2, Mason County 2-2