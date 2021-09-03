Kentucky seeks efficiency vs rebuilding Louisiana Monroe

While field position was Mason County’s worst enemy in a 41-14 loss to Montgomery County last week, the Royals were able to flip the script in that category this week against Tates Creek.

Problem is the Royals couldn’t capitalize.

Nine trips to the Commodores side of the field resulted in just 12 points in Friday night’s contest, dropping the matchup to their 6A opponent, 22-12.

Three turnovers plagued the Royals, now up to eight on the season in three games, throwing three interceptions on the night, one going the other way for a Commodores touchdown.

“Threw the ball 17 times and had three picks. Almost more picks than completions and couldn’t run the ball either. We’ve got to be better, got to be better fundamentally. We have a gameplan and didn’t execute it and that’s on me and the staff. We’ll get better, we got to get better this week against our bye week. If we don’t win the bye week, we’ll fall back another step. We got to take a major step forward this week and get fundamentally better,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

The offense continued to struggle, only able to muster up 172 yards in the loss, Wynn hoping to find ways with the upcoming bye week to right the ship on that side of the ball.

“Careless mistakes. All three picks were careless balls that you got to be better with. We’ve just got to be better there, have to compete. Someone has to earn a spot, offense, quarterback, lineman, something,” Wynn said.

The defense did all it could for a third straight week, but they eventually bended in the second half as Mathew Underwood rushed for scores from 15 and 35 yards out to do the damage as the Commodores found a lot more success on offense in the second half with 192 yards of offense, 85 of them coming from Underwood in the ground game.

“We stuck to the run game a little bit more,” Commodores coach Jonathan Smith said. “We saw a little adjustment that we could make and started to attack it a little bit. We got them a little bit outnumbered in certain situations and they didn’t adjust properly. So we just started hammering it when we got that.”

It snapped an eight-game losing streak for Tates Creek, who had 14 players out due to COVID protocol. The Commodores failed to win a game in 2020 and off to an 0-2 start in 2021 after winning a regional championship in 2019.

“We’re a young team and the kids are starting to finally grow. We’ve had our ups and downs, graduated 30 kids from that 2019 season. This was our first win since then, it’s been a while. We got better last year, but with COVID, having 14 days to prepare for the season, started six freshman, 6A ball and it’s a tough opponent every week. We’ve been battling,” Smith said.

Taveaon Williams 60-yard interception return for a score got the scoring started on the night, Mason County’s second pick of the contest late in the first quarter. The first interception came inside the Commodore five on the Royals opening drive.

Brady Sanders was able to knot the score up at six on a two-yard dive into the end zone, the two going into halftime all square at six.

The Commodores run game got to business in the second half, Underwood’s first score from 15 yards out giving them a 14-6 lead midway through the third.

Underwood found paydirt again with 9:02 remaining in the game, breaking free on a 35-yard run, giving Tates Creek a 22-6 advantage and a lead too big for a Mason County offense still trying to work through the kinks.

“Thought we got a little sloppy defensively. Didn’t make great adjustments of who was who personnel wise. But we miss a one-on-one tackle and had him wrapped up and he breaks loose. We can’t do that. Thought we were in good spots, but missed some tackles and that can’t happen. Got to finish the play,” Wynn said.

The Royals were able to get a score on a 12-yard jet sweep from Anthony “Bug” Bozeman with 5:19 to play, but a failed two-point conversion still made it a two-possession game.

The Commodores closed it out from there, picking up three first downs to seal the deal and not allow the Royals to get the ball back.

Commodores QB Andrew Witherington threw for 137 yards in the game, connecting on 15-of-27 passes, his lone blemish an interception by Jonathan Jones near halftime.

Underwood finished with 107 yards in the ground attack.

Tates Creek hosts Woodford County next week.

The Royals were only able to complete five of 17 passes in the passing attack for 85 yards. Keshaun Thomas was 4-for-14 with two interceptions, Ashton Adams 1-for-3 with an interception.

The ground game was hard to find, the Royals running the ball 33 times for just 86 yards.

They get a bye week before hosting Boyd County on September 17.

“Feel like the bye comes at a perfect time. With all the COVID stuff going on and quarantines at school. The bye week leading into homecoming week and then straight into district. We’ve got to look in the mirror a little bit on where do we want to be and who do we want to be. We have a big piece that’s misfiring right now that we’ve got to fix. Defense is playing really well, but our offense is putting our defense in bad spots. We get better offensively it will only help our defense,” Wynn said.

COMMODORES 22, ROYALS 12

TATES CREEK – 6-0-8-8 — 22

MASON COUNTY – 0-6-0-6 — 12

Scoring

1st Quarter

(TC) Williams 60-yard interception return (3:09) kick failed

2nd Quarter

(MC) Sanders 2-yard run (8:06) pass failed

3rd Quarter

(TC) Underwood 15-yard run (5:57) Witherington pass to Douthitt

4th Quarter

(TC) Underwood 35-yard run (9:02) Witherington run

(MC) Bozeman 12-yard run (5:19) Pass failed

Game Stats

Passing Yards: Tates Creek 137 (Witherington 15-27-1), Mason County 86 (Thomas 4-14-2, Adams 1-3-1)

Rushing Yards: Tates Creek 134 (Underwood 13-107, Newby 4-14, Middleton 1-7, Jones 2-5, Douthitt 2-2, Witherington 4-(minus 1), Mason County 86 (Adams 6-30, Sanders 13-25, Thomas 8-18, Bozeman 1-12, Walton 2-1, Dearing 2-0)

Receiving: Tates Creek (Douthitt 5-47, Seigler 2-31, Jones 3-20, Bell 1-16, Middleton 2-15, Underwood 2-8) Mason County (Bozeman 1-28, Marshall 1-26, Jones 1-20, Sanders 1-7, Butler 1-5)

Turnovers: Tates Creek 2, Mason County 3

Penalties: Tates Creek 11-93, Mason County 3-20

Records: Tates Creek 1-2, Mason County 1-2