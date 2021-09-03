Morehead State opens with tough test at No. 2 James Madison

MOREHEAD — It may be deja vu for the Eagles, but the Morehead State football program is ready to begin its 2021 fall season in the same location it began the 2021 spring season – at James Madison. The Eagles and No. 2 Dukes kick off at 6 p.m. ET from Harrisonburg, Va. Saturday.
The game will air live on FloFootball.com and can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network with WIVY-96.3 FM serving as flagship station. Fans can also hear it on MSUEagles.com, WGOH-110.9 FM/1370 AM and WMST-106.9 FM/1150 AM.
Head coach Rob Tenyer enters his ninth season at the helm of the Eagle program. The Eagles finished the 2021 spring season with the first perfect home record since 1949 and the first winning record (4-3) since 2015.
“We have the largest senior class in MSU football history, and we are going to rely on that leadership early on to get us going,” said Tenyer. “James Madison is a very good program and No. 2 in the country for a reason, but I feel like we are better prepared this time. We only had about eight practices before playing them in the spring. I am looking forward to Saturday and competing again.”
GAME NOTES
• This will mark the fifth time since 2010 that MSU has opened a season at James Madison – 2010, 2015, 2016, 2021 … and 2021. All five times the Dukes have been ranked in the FCS top 15.
• Phil Steele Magazine has tabbed senior lineman Vaughn Taylor, Jr., as the preseason Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year. Thirteen total Eagles were picked preseason All-PFL by PS, including first-teamers wide receiver/kick returner/all-purpose athlete BJ Byrd, offensive lineman Cam Marriott, linebacker Vincent Winey and punt returner Ian Holder. Second-team picks are quarterback Mark Pappas, wide receiver Thomas Campbell-Clay, offensive lineman Jacob Ungruhe, defensive lineman Devon Connors and punter Andrew Foster. Players on PS’s Third-Team All-PFL are offensive lineman Michael Davis, defensive lineman Nick Lavender and defensive back Tyler Noble.
• Morehead State received nine votes in the preseason American Football Coaches Association Poll, one of only two PFL teams to be mentioned. The Eagles had the highest total of votes of either them or Davidson – the other league team mentioned.
• Five Eagles were selected to the official preseason All-PFL team, including Taylor, Jr., Byrd, Marriott, Pappas and Winey.
• Graduate student Andrew Foster has once again been named to the FCS Punter of the Year watch list. The Knoxville, Tenn., native was on the preseason list prior to the 2020-21 season as well. He is looking to become the first punter in program history to average more than 40 yards per punt for four consecutive seasons.
• Morehead State’s defense was one of the best in the FCS in the spring. In fact, Morehead State ranked FIRST in the nation with 14 interceptions (in just seven games). The Eagles also ranked fifth in FCS in turnovers gained (19) and seventh in turnover margin (+7). MSU also ranked fourth among the circuit in defensive touchdowns (2) in the top 20 in passing yards allowed (172.0).
• Vaughn Taylor, Jr., enters his final collegiate campaign with 37 career tackles for loss, including 13.5 sacks. Taylor, Jr., led the PFL in 2019 in TFLs (18.0) and sacks (3.5)
• Graduate student QB Mark Pappas was an All-PFL First-Team selection in the spring season. He led PFL in passing efficiency, passing TDs, passing yards, points responsible for, and points responsible for per game. Pappas enters his final season with 3,553 career passing yards and 30 TDs. He has four career rushing scores well.
• Senior linebacker Vincent Winey finished the spring season with 84 tackles in just seven games, averaging 12 per game. That figure ranked second in the PFL in total stops. Winey was named First-Team All-PFL and became the first Eagle since Jordan Hendrix and Dillion Blackburn in 2012 to average more than 10 tackles per game.
• Senior wide receiver BJ Byrd, a unanimous First-Team All-PFL pick in the spring, led the PFL in kickoff return TDs, receiving TDs, scoring, and total touchdowns. He also enters the fall campaign with a streak of six consecutive games with at least one receiving touchdown.
• This year’s senior class, or players in their final year, marks the largest of head coach Rob Tenyer’s tenure (2013-). MSU’s roster boasts 26 seniors or graduate students.
• Eight Eagles – Matt DeBlaiso, Andrew Foster, Jelani-Ray Garvin, Tyler Noble, Mark Pappas, Fred Recio, Earl Stoudemire and Jacob Wilde – have already earned their Bachelor’s Degrees.