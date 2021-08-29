Weekend sports roundup: Lady Royals win Ripley Invitational

LADY ROYALS WIN SEASON OPENING MEET AT RIPLEY (Cross Country)
The Mason County Lady Royals cross country team opened up the season with a victory at the Ripley Invitational on Saturday.
Four of the Lady Royals six runners placed in the top eight on the day led by Layla Henderson in second with a time of 19:46, 18 seconds behind North Adams’ Myla Toole in a time of 19:28.
Behind Henderson was Elizabeth Lavinder in third at 20:53, Paige Decker in fifth (21:06) and Alyssa Bisotti in eighth (21:48).
The Lady Royals won the eight-team meet by 26 points, scoring 35 on the day. North Adams finished second with 61 points.
Mason County’s fifth runner Kynedee Mauney finished 21st (24:26) and Hadley Maher placed 24th (25:03).
The team will be back in action on September 7 when they host the Mason County All-Comers meet.
The Royals cross country team finished sixth in the boys’ meet with 136 points. Georgetown won the meet with 63 points.
The top finisher for the Royals was Peyton Ullery in 15th in a time of 20:17. Deshawn Overley finished 17th (20:34), Cole Wright 32nd (22:06), Jackson Truesdell 39th (22:45), Alex Brannon 48th (23:22), Elijah Reed 54th (24:02) and Casey Magee 71st (27:07).
BRACKEN BEATS LEWIS (football)
Simon Clouse got his first win as a head coach as Bracken County edged out Lewis County, 18-14 on Friday night.
The Polar Bears (1-1) utilized their ground game to the tune of 176 rushing yards, Payton Tully and Dylan Teegarden combining for 174 rushing yards as both found the end zone in the contest.
Tied at six, Teegarden scored on a three-yard carry in the third with 3:43 to play in the frame. Tulluy followed with a 65-yard score in the fourth to give the Polar Bears an 18-6 lead.
Lewis County’s Ayden Cooper then got the Lions within a score after a three-yard rushing TD, Austin Howard converting the two-point conversion with 6:57 to play.
The Lions (0-2) had one more shot to go down and score to win the ballgame in the closing minutes, but stalled inside the Polar Bears 30-yard line with a little more than a minute to play.
Tully finished with 107 yards rushing, Teegarden with 67. Tully was named the offensive MVP of the Paul Westerfield Bowl for the Polar Bears. Charlie Schultz threw for 57 yards and a score in the victory, the touchdown pass going to Austin Holder.
Caleb Jefferson tallied 19 tackles and recovered a fumble for the Polar Bears, Cody Lippert and Ethan Hunt both recording interceptions.
Ethan Sizemore was the Lions offensive MVP, Sizemore with a 26-yard rushing TD in the contest. Steven Mefford was chosen as the Lions defensive MVP of the game.
LILES RUNNER-UP AT ST. ELIZABETH INVITATIONAL, ROYALS 6TH, PANTHERS 10TH (Golf)
Lewis County’s Logan Liles finished tied for second at the St. Elizabeth Invitational at The Willows Golf Course on Saturday with a field of 120 golfers.
Liles fired a two-under-par 70, finishing in a four-way tie for second behind Ryle’s Chris Harpum, winning the tournament at five-under-par. Liles was two-over after five holes, but rallied to get to even with birdies on No. 6 and No. 9 to head to the back nine. He then rattled off three straight birdies on holes 10-12 to get to three-under, but bogeyed 13 and parred out from there.
Mason County’s boys finished sixth as a team, shooting a 318. The Royals were led by eighth grader Jake Feldhaus, carding a three-over-par 75. Logan Shepherd shot a 77, Mason Butler with an 82, Grant Owens an 84 and Kaden Grooms with an 85. Feldhaus finished tied for eighth and was at even par through 11 holes. Shepherd finished tied for 15th.
Fleming County finished 10th with a 328 led by Logan Hughes and Seth Hickerson both shooting 79’s. Adam Hargett shot an 84, Hunter High with an 86.
Lewis County’s Avery Sartin shot a 77, finishing in a tie for 15th.
Ryle won the team scoring at six-over, shooting a 294.
AUGUSTA 12TH AT BOURBON COUNTY MEET (Cross Country)
The Panthers cross country team finished 12th out of 27 teams at the Bourbon County Colonel Charge on Saturday, the site of the state meet in early November.
The Panthers were down a runner and had six compete in the meet.
The top finisher was Matt Jones in 38th with a time of 19:41. From there, Bryant Curtis finished 54th (20:27), Mike Jones 69th (20:54), Grayson Miller 85th (21:25), Eli Cline 176th (26:52) and John Paul Cordle 213th (35:40).
Braylie Curtis was the lone Lady Panther to run, finishing 46th in a time of 23:32.
Corbin won the boys’ meet with 84 points. The Panthers were second of the Class A schools, finishing only behind Bishhop Brossart, who placed third with 132 points. The Panthers tallied 366 points.