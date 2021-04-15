Throwback Thursday

April 15, 2021 edennison Sports 0
Andy Fryman of the Mason County Track team unleashes the shot put in the State track meet in 2003 as he placed first in the meet. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Andy Fryman of the Mason County Track team unleashes the shot put in the State track meet in 2003 as he placed first in the meet. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Andy Fryman of the Mason County Track team unleashes the shot put in the State track meet in 2003 as he placed first in the meet. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Trending Recipes