Sports on TV

April 2, 2021

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, April 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina vs. Stanford, Final Four, San Antonio

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arizona vs. UConn, Final Four, San Antonio

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

5 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida St.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Purdue

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — GEICO Nationals: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

10:30 a.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Paul VI (Va.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Nationals: Fremont (Utah) vs. Westlake (Ga.), Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 255: Patricio Freire vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Miami OR LA Dodgers at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at New Jersey

SURFING

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Newcastle Cup, Newcastle, Australia

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 1, WTA Doubles Semifinal 1

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami Open: ATP Semifinal 2, WTA Doubles Semifinal 2

WRESTLING

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas

