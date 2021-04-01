BOYS’ KHSAA SWEET 16

Sweet 16 Roundup: Bluebirds put on a show, Ashland dominates

HIGHLANDS 88, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 60

Something had to give.

One of the highest scoring teams in the state in Highlands faced off with one of the best defensive teams in the state in Muhlenberg County Thursday in the first round of the KHSAA Sweet 16 boys’ basketball tournament.

And Muhlenberg gave.

The Bluebirds put on an offensive clinic highlighted by their perimeter shooting, knocking down 12-of-18 3-point attempts on their way to a 88-60 victory.

The offensive display was led by Sam Vinson, who hit his first five 3-pointers on his way to a 31-point effort. The NKU signee even showed off his hops, catching an alley-oop off the backboard in the fourth.

Luke Muller added 21, Oliver Harris with 11 as Highlands has now won 18 straight to improve to 27-4.

Muhlenberg had won 16 in a row coming into the contest, but were shell shocked from the beginning. They were able to get within two near the end of the first, but a scorebook error cost them a technical foul and the Bluebirds closed the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 26-15 lead. They went into the half with a 46-30 lead and separated in the third by outscoring the Mustangs 25-12.

Muhlenberg (19-2) was led by Nash Divine with 21 points, Divine also knocked down five 3-pointers.

Highlands (27-4) will now take on McCracken County Friday night at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

It was the Bluebirds first win at the state tournament since 1998.

ASHLAND BLAZER 56, KNOX CENTRAL 38

In the final first round game of the Sweet 16 on Thursday, Ashland pretty much dominated from start to finish, doing so on the defensive end.

The Tomcats (21-4) held Knox Central to just two first quarter points and led 30-10 by halftime on their way to a 56-38 victory.

Colin Porter led the charge with 17 points and eight assists, doubling the amount Knox Central (21-5) had for the entire game. Ashland suffocated the Panthers in the halfcourt, holding them to 36 percent shooting from the field with Jevonte Turner scoring 20 of their 38 points on the night.

Cole Villers added 14 while they got 19 bench points, nine from Hunter Gillum, seven from Ryan Atkins.

Ashland moves on to Friday’s quarterfinals to take on Boyle County at 5 p.m.

The win for the Tomcats was their 50th at the Sweet 16, more than any other program in the history of the Sweet 16.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY 68, BULLITT EAST 56

McCracken County went nearly wire-to-wire in a 68-56 win over Bullitt East in Thursday’s second game of the day.

The Mustangs (23-6) got four players in double figures including Max Blackwell’s 13 off the bench as they advance to Friday’s quarterfinals against Highlands.

McCracken hit 53 percent of their shots in the victory and their press caused problems, forcing the Chargers into 15 turnovers and turning that into 17 points.

They trailed 8-4 early and never looked back after an 8-0 run from there.

Noah Dumas and Ian Hart both added 14 points, Ian McCune with 10.

Bullitt East’s (15-9) surprising season came to an end after pulling off a couple of upsets in the 6th Region tournament to get here. They were led by Collin Powell with 22 points, Camron Brogan adding 13.

BOYLE COUNTY 70, PAINTSVILLE 56

Boyle County overcame a 11-point third quarter deficit to end the game on a 48-23 run over the final 13 minutes of the game to pull away from Paintsville, making their first trip to the state tournament since 2008.

Boyle (22-4) did the brunt of its work on the interior, outrebounding the Tigers 35-19 in the contest. Luke Sheperson and Jagger Gillis were vital in the second half run, Sheperson ending with 25 points and eight rebounds, Gillis 19 points, five rebounds and four assists. Luke Imfeld tossed in 17 as Boyle will take on Ashland in Friday night’s quarterfinals.

Paintsville (15-9) was led by the Fugate’s, Colby and Connor with 16 points apiece. Braxton Tharp added 10.

