Local Results

March 07, 2021
One. More. Week.
Here’s the next edition of 10 things in the 10th.
— Based off team schedules on the KHSAA website, 15 of the 31 teams in the region are taking the final week of the regular season off, imagine they’re taking the safest path possible to avoid any sort of quarantine heading into district tournament week. Some could still pick up a game, but as of Sunday night here’s the list of teams off this week:
Boys: Augusta, Bracken County, Mason County, Robertson County, Harrison County, Pendleton County and George Rogers Clark
Girls: Augusta, Bracken County, Mason County, Harrison County, George Rogers Clark, Montgomery County, Paris and Bourbon County.
— Bishop Brossart’s Carson Schirmer set a new single-game scoring record with 45 points scored in a 76-67 win over Holy Cross (Covington) on Monday. Schirmer hit 12-of-22 shots from the field and knocked down 20-of-23 shots from the free throw line. He broke a 51-year old record set by Greg Schwegnann in 1970 with 43 points.
— Staying with Brossart, Marie Kiefer became the second all-time scorer in program history with 1,617 points. With Mya Meredith’s unfortunate injury, Kiefer seems like a sure lock to win the KABC 10th Region Player of the Year. She’s averaging 21.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 2.4 steals per game. She’s also hitting 50.6 percent of her shots.
— All but one district has their district tournament pairings set as we head to the postseason next week. Just Monday’s contest between Bishop Brossart and Calvary Christian boys’ to determine the No. 3 seed in the 37th District is left. The 38th District boys’ did a three-way coin flip to determine the No. 1 seed in the tournament, Harrison County winning the No. 1 seed, Pendleton County No. 2 and Robertson County No. 3.
District Tournament Pairings go as follows:
BOYS
37th District: (1) Scott vs (4) Calvary Christian-Bishop Brossart loser, (2) Campbell County vs Calvary Christian-Bishop Brossart winner
38th District: (1) Harrison County vs (4) Nicholas County, (2) Pendleton County vs (3) Robertson County
39th District (blind draw): Mason County vs Augusta, St. Patrick vs Bracken County
40th District: (1) George Rogers Clark vs (4) Paris, (2) Montgomery County vs (3) Bourbon County
GIRLS
37th District: (1) Scott gets a bye, (2) Bishop Brossart vs (3) Campbell County
38th District: (1) Harrison County vs (4) Robertson County, (2) Nicholas County vs (3) Pendleton County
39th District (blind draw): Mason County vs Augusta, St. Patrick vs Bracken County
40th District: (1) George Rogers Clark vs (4) Bourbon County, (2) Paris vs (3) Montgomery County
— Montgomery County’s Rickey Lovette has committed to play at Division II Kentucky State. Lovette is a 6-foot-6 senior who is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He’s played his last two seasons with the Indians after moving in from Florida.
— The Thomas More women’s basketball team claimed the Mid-South Conference tournament title on Tuesday and have quite a bit of 10th Region players on the team: Mason County’s Briana McNutt, Campbell County’s Taylor Clos and Mackenzie Schwarber and Scott’s Summer Secrist. The Saints are ranked No. 1 in the country as they head into the NAIA tournament with a 25-1 record.
— Imagine the coaches association All-Region teams will be released in the near future, some other regions already releasing their teams. Here’s how I would have it (three teams and 15 honorable mentions, at least one representative per team):
BOYS
First Team
Jerone Morton, George Rogers Clark
Justin Becker, Robertson County
Terrell Henry, Mason County
Hagan Harrison, Montgomery County
Grant Profitt, Scott
Second Team
Rickey Lovette, Montgomery County
Jared Wellman, George Rogers Clark
Tredyn Thomas, Pendleton County
Stephen Verst, Bishop Brossart
Kason Hinson, Augusta
Third Team
Blake Reed, Bracken County
Nate Mitchell, Mason County
Aydan Hamilton, Campbell County
Cam Patterson, Scott
Aden Slone, George Rogers Clark
Honorable Mention
Dalton Davenport, Nicholas County
Brady Switzer, Nicholas County
Luke Ruwe, Calvary Christian
AP Perry, Mason County
Riley Mastin, Augusta
Garrett Beiting, Campbell County
Ricqiece Washington, Paris
Parker Estes, Bourbon County
James Soard, Harrison County
Kaydon Custard, Harrison County
Carson Schirmer, Bishop Brossart
Sebastian Dixon, Robertson County
Dane Hegyi, Campbell County
Jack Huckabay, Bourbon County
Chase Walton, St. Patrick
GIRLS
First Team
Marie Kiefer, Bishop Brossart
Mya Meredith, Scott
Brianna Byars, George Rogers Clark
Zoe Strings, Paris
Sofia Allen, Scott
Second Team
Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County
Kylie Koeninger, Campbell County
Rachel Payne, Mason County
Tyra Flowers, George Rogers Clark
Chez Tye, Paris
Third Team
Allison Hughes, St. Patrick
Allie Dillon, Montgomery County
Savannah Parker, Montgomery County
Saniah Thomas, Pendleton County
Trenyce Kenney, Harrison County
Honorable Mention
Lyndsay Johnson, Bourbon County
Hannah Hamelback, Bourbon County
Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark
Jamie Cowan, Paris
Reagan Tackett, Augusta
Trinity Gay, George Rogers Clark
Madelyn Wilson, Scott
Nicole Archibald, Bracken County
Emma Courtney, Robertson County
Melanie Hatton, Nicholas County
Jada Cleaver, Nicholas County
Kara Hines, Harrison County
Gabrielle Hatterick, Harrison County
Emma Taylor, Campbell County
Shaelynn Harris, Montgomery County
— Boys top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Mason County
3. Scott
4. Montgomery County
5. Campbell County
6. Robertson County
7. Bishop Brossart
8. Harrison County
9. Calvary Christian
10. Augusta
Next up: Bracken County
— Girls top 10:
1. George Rogers Clark
2. Bishop Brossart
3. Montgomery County
4. Paris
5. Scott
6. Mason County
7. Campbell County
8. Bourbon County
9. Harrison County
10. Nicholas County
Next up: St. Patrick