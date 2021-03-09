Local Results

March 9, 2021 edennison Sports 0

MONDAY, MARCH 8

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Jessamine at Robertson County, PPD

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Russell 70, Fleming County 56

Lewis County 92, Greenup County 50

Rose Hill Christian 60, St. Patrick 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fleming County at Robertson County, 7:30 p.m.

St. Patrick 51, Rose Hill Christian 44

Trending Recipes