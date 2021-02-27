Local Results

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27

KENTUCKY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Covington Latin at St. Patrick, PPD

Lewis County 66, Russell 53

Mason County 88, Augusta 74

Fleming County 80, Nicholas County 58

Robertson County 87, Bracken County 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ashland Blazer 64, Fleming County 22

Bath County 61, Bracken County 44

Mason County 43, Campbell County 39

St. Patrick 53, Manchester (OH) 46

OHIO

BOYS BASKETBALL

OHSAA Division IV Southwest Sectional Final at Taylor

Fayetteville-Perry 62, Ripley 51

OHSAA Division III Southwest Sectional Final at Western Brown

Summit Country Day 47, Georgetown 33

OHSAA Division IV Southeast Sectional Final

Peebles 67, South Gallia 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Patrick (KY) 53, Manchester 46

OHSAA Division IV Southeast District Final at Southeastern

Peebles 66, Trimble 40

OHSAA Division III Southeast District Final at Hillsboro

Eastern Brown 47, North Adams 34

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 28

KENTUCKY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Western Hills at Augusta, 3 p.m.

