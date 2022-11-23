The holidays are right around the corner and it’s a wonderful time of the year to open your heart to a homeless animal, especially with so many shelters and rescues at capacity.

If you’re ready to commit this holiday season to bringing home a new furry family member, look no further than the Lewis County Animal Shelter. Scruffy is an old-fashioned Heinz 57 Special and currently in foster care because he was scared in the shelter. He’s 38 pounds and his foster parent reports that he is friendly with other dogs. While Scruffy loves a soft bed and some quiet time, he also enjoys walking on the leash. He’s a very sweet boy who’s asking Santa for a family of his own this Christmas.

Bella is a unique little girl with beautiful, big brown eyes. She also had her 15 minutes of Facebook fame when she escaped foster care, taking a run around downtown Maysville a few months ago. This girl is roughly 2 years old and weighs 22 pounds. She’d rather have all your attention to herself because she doesn’t always play well with other dogs and she’s not too fond of small children and some men either. She’s been known to nip and should be watched closely. Bella is extremely loyal to her person, loves to take walks, is crate trained, and is housebroken. She is available for adoption, foster, or rescue at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

Buddy is 18 months old and around 50 lbs. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. He pulls on the leash and would benefit from leash training and an easy-walk-style harness to prevent pulling. He will need a yard to run in and an active owner who likes to walk or run. Please consider giving this robust, friendly boy some love and attention. Buddy is available for adoption, foster, or rescue at the Mason County Animal Shelter.

According to the American Kennel Club, Thanksgiving tends to coincide with a rise in trips to the vet due to dogs consuming unsafe human foods.

If you want to keep your fur babies safe this holiday, take a moment to prepare your pet’s dinner treats while you’re planning to feed the rest of your family. Turkey meat, sweet potatoes and pumpkin are all safe and healthy for your dog, while bones, turkey skin, gravy, chocolate sweets, alcohol, spices, ham, onions, garlic, raisin, grapes, creamed peas and fatty foods can be dangerous for them.

And be careful not to overfeed your pet. It may be tempting to be extra generous while filling your pet’s bowl for the biggest dinner of the year but restrain yourself or you’ll have a mess to clean up during the night. Like us, a sudden change of diet or a lot of extra food can cause digestive disturbances.

If your dog accidentally eats something they’re not supposed to during the holiday chaos, immediately contact the Pet Poison Hotline or your local vet.

Both you and your fur babies can enjoy the feast and have a wonderful Thanksgiving if you’re careful, attentive and plan ahead.