As the 2022 Interim draws to a close, the Kentucky General Assembly is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Regular Session, a short, 30-day session scheduled to begin Tuesday, January 3.

Fortunately, election season is in the rearview mirror and your attention is likely now fully on what makes the holiday season so special — family, friends and the people who make our local communities so special. Each Thanksgiving, I enjoy being home in my district, hearing from constituents, and creating memories with those I love.

In the spirit of the season of giving, let’s remember those most in need as we prepare our Thanksgiving meals. Consider reaching out to a community food bank or other organization to help feed the hungry, especially during cold fall and winter months. As Americans and Kentucky residents, we have so much to be thankful for, and volunteering time and resources can make an incredible difference in our less fortunate neighbors’ lives.

Remember our service members, many of whom will be apart from their families this Thanksgiving, as they are away serving our country. The unique freedoms we enjoy in the United States are because of their sacrifices.

This time of year also presents an excellent opportunity to support local businesses. Please consider your locally-owned stores as you check gifts off your list; small businesses remain the heartbeat of our economy.

This Thanksgiving, I am incredibly proud of the Republican-led legislature and the many successes we have had over the last several years. We in the Senate majority are pleased to welcome new members to our caucus. They are:

— Senator-Elect Lindsay Tichenor, Senate District 6

— Senator-Elect Gary Boswell, Senate District 8

— Senator-Elect Matthew Deneen, Senate District 10

— Senator-Elect Amanda Mays Bledsoe, Senate District 12

— Senator-Elect Gex “Jay” Williams, Senate District 2

— Senator-Elect Shelley Funke Frommeyer, Senate District 24

Whether it is with food, football, or family, or a combination of all of these, have a blessed Thanksgiving.