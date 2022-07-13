Many people in the United States are eaters of beef. And living in America still means that citizens can still choose to consume red meat.

The ten states with the highest number of beef cows are: Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Montana, Kentucky, North Dakota, and Florida. Visit https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/beef-production-by-state.

Why is Bill Gates, a member of the World Economic Forum, waging a war on livestock? Why is he against cows? Why is red meat being demonized as harmful to humans and the earth? Gates is pushing the “artificial meat” agenda along with eating plants and bugs which is part of his fear-mongering tactics because he owns a fake food manufacturing business.

Why is Gate’s pal Yuval Noah Harari, a member of the World Economic Forum, waging a war on farming and the consumption of meat? “Industrial farming is one of the worst crimes in history” is the title of a 2015 article in The Guardian. Harari puts animals on the same level as humans – or rather he puts the value of animal lives above the value of human lives. “Biotechnology, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence will soon enable humans to reshape living beings in radical new ways, which will redefine the very meaning of life. When we come to design this brave new world, we should take into account the welfare of all sentient beings, and not just of Homo sapiens.”

Gates wants to ban livestock and Harari wants to save livestock from human consumption, but both viewpoints are illogical. Hmmm. Is the real war being waged on humanity?

The United Nations is waging a war on humans for consuming meat. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) posited, “Our use of animals as a food-production technology has brought us to the verge of catastrophe” while naming meat “the world’s most urgent problem.”

Really? I was under the impression the most urgent problems right now are humans dying from the coronavirus; violence and death from the current war; and starving children – not meat. But the climate crisis drama folks are circling the wagons against beef along with Gates ad Harari. “Animal agriculture remains a leading driver of water loss, deforestation, rising sea levels, species extinction, and pollution,” proclaims the UNEP.

Really? Animals and humans have co-lived on the earth since the beginning of the beginning. Hmmm. Imagine animal agriculture doing all that harm. The alarmists at the UNEP need a soothing bath, a hot cup of tea – and a psychiatric evaluation. A beef ban is bunk in sovereign nations.

Vegans are welcome to the fake Beyond Burger and the fake Impossible Burger, but individuals that would rather eat authentic meat as opposed to synthetic meat (aka cultured meat, lab-grown meat, in vitro meat, cell-based meat) need to exercise the right of choice about what they want to put into their own bodies. Vegans need to stop criticizing beef-eaters.

“Plant-based meat may enjoy the perception of being healthier than real meat, but it has more sodium and calories and can cause weight gain,” according to a 2019 article in USA Today.

Per a 2019 article in the New York Times, the evidence is too weak to justify telling individuals to eat less beef and pork, according to new research.

And the ethical scientists on the other side of the coin are debunking the consumption of meat as the cause to the impending end of civilization. Sorry, Al Gore, your gig is up. Cow gas is not destroying the planet. And eating beef is not destroying humanity.

“Bill Gates wants you to think eating synthetic beef is a required climate change strategy, but he, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google and others have a big financial interest in getting you to switch to a diet of 100% synthetic beef,” according to an article on the website for the Children’s Health Defense. Dr. Joseph Mercola exposes the fanatical climate agenda. Bill Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland. And he is a promoter of Genetically Modified (GMO) foods. Read more at https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-jeff-bezos-google-want-you-to-eat-lab-grown-meat/.

Follow the meat trail to the money trail. Bill Gates throws lots of money at lots of corporations and companies. Who made Gates the big bopper of the food supply? He did – or rather his money did. Gates is the self-made mogul maniac of counterfeit meat. What an honor! Will fast-food industries refuse to serve bean burgers and will customers refuse to buy mock meat on a bun? Will parents buy GMO Happy Meals? Kids will not ask for a Sad Meal with phony chicken nuggets. And who wants to eat a fake steak? Gates may have to buy up all the diners and dives as well to stop the menu of meat.

Dr. Mercola further reports: EAT Forum is co-founded by the Wellcome Trust (an organization funded by and strategically linked to GlaxoSmithKline, a vaccine maker in which Gates is financially invested), and collaborates with nearly 40 city governments in Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America and Australia. EAT Forum also helps the Gates-funded United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) create updated dietary guidelines.

What do the long-term double-blinded, placebo-controlled trials on research studies say about the results of consuming a diet of synthetic meats? To my knowledge, there aren’t any study outcomes.

Dr. Shawn Baker, MD, is an advocate for health and eating beef. Visit YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QhYiJvdwvkU.

Citizens, I want you to be informed so you can make your own choice about eating authentic meat vs. fake meat. And stand up for your freedom to raise and eat real beef.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the Tri-State area of OH, KY, WV.