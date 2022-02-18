Controlling access to information is a way of controlling the people. Using the guise of pandemic misinformation is just another tactic to wield power over the population.

“Governments are using the pandemic as a pretext to crack down on free expression and access to information,” according to Freedom House, an independent watchdog organization dedicated to the expansion of democracy around the globe. Visit www.freedomhouse.org.

The United States government isn’t the only country using the pandemic to erode the freedoms of its citizens. But it’s the last country you would ever suspect of censorship via fear-mongering and dictatorship tactics. Substitute the word ‘censorship’ for the word ‘misinformation’ and subsequently threaten anyone with a differing pandemic viewpoint.

The Biden administration have not blocked or shut down internet access to American citizens – not yet.

Will the powerful puppet masters flip the technology switch and pitch America into a techno tsunami of darkness and disorder for disobeying COVID-19 vaccines?

“A nation of sheep will beget a government of wolves.” ― Edward R. Murrow

The Cybersecurity Act of 2015 was signed by Barack Obama; an order outlining emergency Internet control. Visit www.obamawhitehouse.archives.gov. This executive order addressed how the USA deals with the Internet during natural disasters and security emergencies. But the power for misuse by a rogue leader is terrifying. So, can a US president use an internet “kill switch” by claiming a bogus cyberattack to punish or control citizens?

“The pandemic has exacerbated a global clampdown on free expression. In at least 45 of the 65 countries covered by Freedom on the Net, activists, journalists, or ordinary members of the public were arrested or criminally charged for online speech related to COVID-19.”

Freedom House assesses the level of internet freedom in 65 countries around the world, examining issues including connectivity, blocking and filtering, and users’ risk of arrest or assault in reprisal for their online activity.

Are US citizens being spied upon via internet platforms? Is Facebook selling our private information to the FBI or CIA?

The United States is not listed as one of the 45 countries by Freedom House. Perhaps the adding of America will be next. Thenceforth, will US citizens stand up against censorship and the loss of freedom to choose to be vaccinated for federal healthcare employees?

“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back.” ― Carl Sagan

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the Tri-State area.