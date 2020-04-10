MR. MARSHALL

FLEMINGSBURG — William David Marshall, 69, of Flemingsburg, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation after an extended illness.

Born in Maysville on Aug. 22, 1950, he was the son of the late William Irvin “Bill” Marshall and the late Marian Runyon Marshall.

David owned and operated Colonial Village and Plaza Pharmacy in Flemingsburg, and went on to work at Fleming County Hospital before his retirement as a pharmacist. He was a loving father and grandfather who loved being with his grandchildren. David was a starting catcher at the University of Kentucky, an avid sports fan and a true-blue University of Kentucky fan. He was a longtime member of Elizaville Christian Church.

He is survived by his sons, David Marshall and wife Emily of Maysville and Clay Marshall of Flemingsburg and their mother Lisa Shrout; grandchildren, Brady, Cade and Lindsey; his siblings, Ruth Ann Fielding and Larry of Crescent City, Fla., Tom Marshall and Vickie of Versailles, Mitch Marshall and Teresa of Grayson; and Ken Marshall and A.J. of Ellettsville, Ind.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marian.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for his arrangements.

In place of flowers, donations may be made to Elizaville Christian Church, 53 Hilltop Road, Ewing, Kentucky 41039 or Shriners Hospital (https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

