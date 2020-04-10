MR. HARRISON

MAYSVILLE — Kelly Brent Harrison, 52, of Maysville, was found deceased on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.

Mr. Harrison was a car salesman for Dutch’s Chevrolet-Buick Dealership in Mount Sterling.

Kelly attended the CrossPointe Church in Tollesboro and the Tollesboro United Methodist Church. He never met a stranger and cared deeply for people.

Kelly was an avid animal lover and he raised and bred AKC Registered Malamutes, Huskie and Collie breed dogs, loved to sell cars and make people happy and he was also an avid UK Basketball fan. He enjoyed his life and was happy.

He was born in Maysville on April 15, 1967, the son of Anne M. Harrison-Mohnacsky (Gary) of Tollesboro and the late Charles Thomas Harrison.

Besides his mother, Anne and his stepfather, Gary, he is survived by his two daughters, Kathryn “Katie” Harrison of Maysville and Olivia Harrison of Lexington; his brother, Chris C. Harrison of Lexington; his stepsister, Penny Alexander (Larry) of Morehead and his nephew, Christopher K. Harrison-Docks of Lexington.

He will also be greatly missed by other family members and many friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Paul Dugan.

Following the executive orders of Governor Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the CrossPointe Church, 2950 W. KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189 or to the Tollesboro UMC, 11196 KY 57, Tollesboro, KY 41189.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

