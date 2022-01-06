MAYSVILLE — Naomi Jean Burke Cropper, 93, passed away peacefully Jan. 4, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center.
Mrs. Cropper was born Jan. 27, 1928 in Flemingsburg, to the late Marvin J. and Mayme Kincaid Burke.
She was a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother and grandmother, sister and friend, a devout Catholic and member of St. Patrick’s Church. Naomi enjoyed years of volunteer service with RSVP and especially working at the food bank. She also enjoyed Silver Sneakers at the YMCA.
Survivors include her children, Bob Cropper and Jennifer (Shannon) Wells of Flemingsburg, Rick (Alana) Cropper of Cincinnati, Susan (Stu) Oligee of Fairfield, Ohio, Pat (Ronnie) Hargett, Judy Pfeffer and Jo (Tom) Ross, all of Maysville; grandchildren, Rob Cropper, Dave (Patti) Cropper, Matt (Rachel) Cropper and Nick Cropper, Cynthia Reynolds, Barbara (Matthew) Appleman; Kelli (Chris) Hutt, Rhonda (Brent) Cornett, Dylan Moneyhon, Zachary Wells, Laura (Don) Hughes, Sharon (Mike) Phillips, Brandon (Samantha) Ross and Daniel (Kira) Ross; 19 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Betty Beckett of Amelia, Ohio; and sister-in-law Ellen Burke of Flemingsburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Cropper who she married on Nov. 7, 1946, and who passed in 2003; brothers, Earl Burke, William Burke, Johnny Burke, and Marvin Burke, Jr.; sisters, Pauline Cropper, Emma Ungerwright, and Janet Fullenkamp; son-in-law, Tommy Pfeffer; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Cropper.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick Church with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m.to noon at the church.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church or School, 110 East Third Street and the Maysville RSVP, 115 East Third Street.
Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.
