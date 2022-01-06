Connell appointed Finance Cabinet chief of staff

FRANKFORT — Cassidy Walton Connell, a Maysville native, has been named Chief of Staff for the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet by Secretary Holly M. Johnson. The appointment became effective on Jan. 1, 2022.

“Over the course of her nearly two years with the Cabinet, Cassidy has been instrumental in ensuring the success of some of our most high-profile projects, including serving as the in-house moving coordinator for the recent relocation of many executive branch agencies from the Capitol Annex to our new location in downtown Frankfort,” Johnson said.

In addition, Johnson said Connell has provided oversight for the implementation of many key initiatives for the Cabinet, including improving diversity and inclusion, ensuring transparency, strengthening contractor equal pay compliance, expanding electronic procurement, advancing the digitalization of state government records, maximizing tax collections and striving to continually improve as a Cabinet.

A state employee since 2002, Connell’s career path has included stints in a variety of executive branch regulatory agencies in the Labor, Energy and Environment, and Public Protection cabinets, as well as the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The primary focus of her career in public service has been on project management, training needs assessment, delivery and facilitation, as well as policy development.

Connell earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University and holds a master’s from Western Kentucky University. She is also a 2008 graduate of the Kentucky Certified Managers Program and earned a Facilitation Certificate from EKU’s Facilitation Center in 2019.

In 2018, Connell was named the recipient of the Walter Gattis Award by the Kentucky International Public Managers for Human Resources Chapter and has served as a mediator for the Kentucky Employee Mediation Program since 2017. She was an officer with the Kentucky Chapter of IPMA-HR from 2015-2018, including serving as its president from 2016-2017, and has held the designation of Senior Certified Professional since 2016. She also served as president of the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Managers in 2013.

Connell is the daughter of Maysville residents Bobby and Judy Walton. She currently resides in Versailles with her husband and two children.

