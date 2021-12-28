MAY’S LICK — Robert Howard Pyles, age 87, died peacefully at home on his farm in May’s Lick attended by his wife and daughter.

Born Dec. 13, 1934, in Trimble County, he was the son of the late Conradus “Tim” Pyles and the late Anna Beatrice Carlisle Pyles.

Robert had one brother, Lt. Col. Leslie C. Pyles, of the Kentucky State Police, who predeceased him.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Bedford High School in Trimble County. He worked for a period before enrolling at the University of Kentucky College of Engineering. He served in the Army of the United States 1956-1958, before returning to UK to continue his studies.

Robert was a Registered Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor in Kentucky and Tennessee. He was a founding engineer with Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers of Middlesboro, in 1967.

Robert married Anna Dale Harris in 1974 and they made their home in Atherton, North Queensland, Australia, for four years. Upon return to the United States, Robert rejoined V&M, working with treasured professional colleagues and friends until retirement in 2000. During his career, Robert especially valued his role as teacher, trainer and mentor. Robert was the Resident Inspector for V&M’s sections of the AA Highway construction review project, which brought his family to Maysville, in 1986.

A constant reader, Robert pursued many interests. He was a licensed pilot and owned his own airplane, was a Life Member of the National Rifle Association, field sportsman, gardener, and mechanic. In retirement, Robert developed a peach orchard and became a beekeeper on the farm. He watched daily the market, politics, and the economy.

Robert was known as a gentleman.

Robert was a family man, devoted to his extended family, and a loyal friend. Robert thoroughly enjoyed and was so proud of his nephews and nieces. He was blessed with many friends in Mason County, as well as life-long friends R. Douglas Stethen and Lewis N. “Nick” Melton, with whom Robert maintained a close friendship over decades.

Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anna Dale Harris Pyles; his daughter, Lydah McLain Pyles DeBin (Joseph); grandsons, Conradus “Connor” DeBin and McLain “Mac” DeBin, all of Portland, Ore.; nephews, Joseph C. “Tim” Pyles (Charlotte) of Frankfort, James L. Pyles of Bedford, Daniel B. Pyles (Sherry) of Ashland, and Robert D. Pyles (Deniese) of Simpsonville; nieces, Dianna Lynn Morrison (Dennis) of Georgetown, Ind., and Sarah Jo Jeffries (Dale) of Shelbyville. Also, he is survived by many grand-nephews and grand-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his grand-niece, Sarah Beth Pyles.

The family will receive friends at Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville, on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Burial of the Dead, Rite I will begin at noon with The Rev. James L. Fant, Pastor, presiding.

Pallbearers are Jerry Arthur, Joseph Byrd Brannon, John W. Calvert, Thomas R. Clarke, William C. McNeill, R. Douglas Stethen, and David N. Wallingford. Honorary pallbearer is Lewis N. Melton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056; Trinity United Methodist Church, 26 West Third Street, Maysville, Ky. 41056; or to the charity of one’s choice.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory of May’s Lick is entrusted with all arrangements.

Condolences to www.palmerfuneralhome.net