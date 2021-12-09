MRS. APPLEGATE

Maysville – Stephanie Gail Applegate departed this life on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

She was born on June 27, 1981, to Phil and Debbie Tucker of Maysville, KY.

Stephanie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bentley W. Applegate Jr.; to this union were born her beloved son Tyler W. Applegate, and daughter Madison Brooke Applegate.

Steph is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Donna Hatton; her twin sisters, Jennifer T. Wooley and Whitney T. Hardin; her nieces, twins Presley Renee and Peyton Elizabeth Wooley; and her aunts, Marla H. Foellger and Kitty T Comer.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jim Hatton, and paternal grandmother, Mary E. Adamson.

Stephanie was on staff at KY Parole and Probation office. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Left to mourn her passing are special friends and co-workers, Randi Bolden, Nicole Flack, Michelle Russell, and former co-worker Rebecca Palmer.

Funeral Services for Stephanie Applegate will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church, with Rev. James Fant officiating. Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen, OH.

Visitation will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Buffalo Trace, Inc. or Trinity United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be Michael Palmer, Chris Flack, Jerrell Bolden, Jon Stigall, Dave Wooley, and Jon Hardin.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

