Lady Cards stifle Lady Royals

In their first four games, Mason County was able to get away with high turnover rates and low shooting percentages.

It caught up to them on Thursday night however facing a caliber team of George Rogers Clark.

The Lady Cards stifled the Lady Royals all night long in a 58-24 victory.

GRC forced 34 Mason County turnovers and held them to just eight second half points in their sixth straight win in the series, dating back to the 2017 10th Region Championship game.

The Lady Cards feature a big front line with Brianna and Ciara Byars and Tyra Flowers, the three able to implement a lot of ball pressure at the top of their press. When Mason County got trapped, it was either one of the three with a steal or one of their athletic guards picking up an errant pass or loose ball.

“I think it was their length more than their pressure that bothered us. It’s one thing to be trapped by girls that are 5-foot-7, it’s a whole another animal when it’s girls that are 5-foot-11 and they take an angle,” Lady Royals coach Kevin Bundy said. “Those girls are 5-11 and they can move their feet. They’re a great team and we knew that coming in and it would be a really big challenge for our guards.”

It was the Byars’ sisters show in the first half, combining for 27 of the Lady Cards 34 first half points in taking a 34-16 lead into the half. It was 28-8 before Macey Littleton’s six straight points kept Mason County within striking distance at 28-14 before Ciara Byars scored the Lady Cards final six points of the half to give them a 18-point halftime cushion.

The two also helped accommodate for the Lady Royals 19 turnovers by halftime.

“Last year we probably played more zone than we ever played. We wanted to get back to pressuring the ball, a lot more trapping and take people out of their offense. Want to make them scramble and not be able to run their stuff,” Lady Cards coach Robbie Graham said.

While Mason County’s offense struggled to get things going, their defense kept them in it by forcing 12 first half turnovers.

Nariyah Harrison’s triple out of the break got the Lady Royals within 15 at 34-19, but they went on an over six-minute scoring drought from there, GRC able to extend their lead to 41-19 before a Avery Sims free throw broke the Lady Royals drought.

A 17-2 run in the first five minutes of the fourth put the game away for good for GRC, getting the game to a running clock at 58-22 with 3:25 remaining.

“We had a bad stretch of five minutes in the fourth quarter that makes the score look a little bit worse than it really was. That five-minute stretch was really tough for us to ruin a competitive night,” Bundy said.

Brianna Byars had 22 points, Ciara Byars with 17 points and seven rebounds. Asja Garrard added nine points off the bench as the team is still looking for more balance and aggressiveness from others on the offensive end.

“Still missed a lot of easy shots and things we’ll continue to work on. Just need to continue to move the basketball, be more aggressive offensively. I tell them all the time if we can play without me calling a play I’d love it. I’m not an offensive guru, I don’t love that part, score off our defense or be able to make a play and create for themselves and create for others. We just need to continue to play with some confidence and be aggressive and it will come,” Graham said.

Littleton led the Lady Royals with eight points, Hannah Adkins with five, Avery Sims, Nariyah Harrison and Sedaya Thomas all with three, Laci Burns adding two late in the game.

While the turnovers and low shooting percentage made for a rough night, Bundy thinks it’s just a matter of correcting a few things on the offensive end to yield better results.

“Value possession, value the basketball. We still tend to play too fast and by that I don’t mean I want us to throw 10 passes before we shoot the ball. The ball speeds us up when it’s in our hands and you can’t let the ball speed you up and if you do, you’re going to make mistakes. We stare at every pass we throw, pass fakes need to be our friend and we need to play with more balance when the ball is in our hands,” Bundy said.

Mason County returns to action Saturday when they play at Conner at 4:30 p.m.

George Rogers Clark is off until Wednesday when they host Great Crossing. The Lady Cardinals are the favorite to win the 10th Region coming into the season and left no doubt why on Thursday.

LADY CARDINALS 58, LADY ROYALS 24

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK – 17-17-7-17 — 58

MASON COUNTY – 5-11-4-4 — 24

Scoring

GRC (58) – B. Byars 22, C. Byars 17 (7 reb), Garrard 9, Stamper 4, Tabor 4, Flowers 2

Mason (24) – Littleton 8, Adkins 5, Sims 3, Harrison 3, Thomas 3, Burns 2

Game Stats

Free Throws: GRC 8/15, Mason 7/10

3-Pointers Made: GRC 2, Mason 3

Rebounds: GRC 28 (C. Byars 7), Mason 27 (Sims 6)

Turnovers: GRC 16, Mason 34

Personal Fouls: GRC 15, Mason 12

Records: George Rogers Clark 3-1, Mason County 4-1