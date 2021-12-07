MAYSVILLE — Jae Kyong Jett, 50, of Maysville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville.

She was a licensed Cosmetologist and the owner of the Korean Kitchen in Maysville.

Jae was born in Chungnam-do South Korea on Jan. 15, 1971, daughter of Sun Ae Chong and the late Hui Chol Im.

She loved being with her family and enjoyed traveling, her hair clients, customers at the restaurant, and her church family. She extended a beautiful smile to everyone she met.

Jae was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church.

Survivors include her mother; her husband, Christopher Jett; and two sons, Matthew Jett, Daniel Jett; a daughter, Rebekah Jett; and a brother, Chae Hong Im.

Services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Harry Brooks officiating.

Burial will be in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.

Memorials suggested to Crossroads Baptist Church, 6957 Ky. 11, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

