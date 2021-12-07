MAYSVILLE – Russell A. “Buddy” Roden, Jr., 94, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center. Mr. Roden was the widower of Fay Conradi Roden who passed in 1992.

He was a former partner of The Modern Laundry Company. Buddy graduated from Riverside Military Academy and then graduated from the University of Virginia and later graduated from Harvard University with a MBA in degree.

He was a veteran of the US Army. Buddy was born in Maysville, on March 2, 1927, the son of the late Russell and Martha Holiday Roden.

Survivors include his nephew, Thomas Greenlee (Jody) of Lexington; and his niece, Ann Greenlee Rugg (Bill) of Naples, Fla.; five great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Greenlee.

Funeral services for Russell “Buddy” Roden, Jr. will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, with Hospice Chaplain Mary Beth Cooper officiating.

Burial will follow in the Maysville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the hour of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Road, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

