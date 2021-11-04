MRS. LANDRETH

MAYSVILLE — Vivian Simms Landreth, 89, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

Vivian was born April 4, 1932, in Mason County to the late Orville H. and Nellie Mae Pollitt Simms.

She was a former employee of January and Wood Company and a longtime member of Central Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Barbour and Marsha (Jerry Rains) Throckmorton; grandchildren, Angela (Jim) Stice, Natalie (Eric) Keller, Heather (Chad) Mefford, and Mandy (Joey) Haigis; great-grandchildren, Ryann Keller, Ethan Keller, Tyler Stice, Owen Stice, Brady Mefford, Keegan Mefford, Bryce Haigis, Aiden Haigis, and Savannah Haigis; sisters, Kay Hesterhagan, Rena Strawmyer, Millie Giesecke and Lillian Caudill; brothers, Carl Simms, Donnie Simms, Art Simms, Orville Simms and Tommy Simms; sisters-in-law, Lori Shanklin and Alice (Allen) Price; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, William “Bill” Throckmorton; second husband, Everette Stone; third husband, Bob Landreth; son-in-law, Denny Barbour; and sisters, Clara Raatz and Edna Mae Simms.

Funeral Services for Vivian Throckmorton will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Central Baptist Church with Pastor Adam Burton officiating.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Garden of Memories.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

