MR. KISCADEN

May 14, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MR. KISCADEN

MR. KISCADEN

MAYSVILLE — Thomas “Tommy” Conard Kiscaden, 68, passed away Nov. 27, 2020.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

Trending Recipes