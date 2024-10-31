MOUNT OLIVET — Telby Fields, sister of Robertson County murder investigation suspect, Torilena Fields, was seen in court on Tuesday, Oct. 30 in regards to a protective order.

Telby Fields filed a petition for a protective order against her brother, Truitt Fields, on Oct. 11 with the Robertson County Circuit Court.

In the petition, Telby Fields alleged that her brother had threatened her life as well as the lives of her mother, sister and her whole family.

Telby Fields stated in her petition that her brother had called her and threatened to kill her to “claim his birthright as the firstborn.”

“Please give me this order, without it I am next…please help save not just my life, but countless future victims,” stated Telby Fields on the petition.

Telby Fields told authorities in the petition that she believed her brother, Truitt Fields, to be armed and dangerous and said “When my body is found…Truitt Fields murdered me.”

Court documents from Tuesday’s court hearing reiterated that Telby Fields alleged her brother had threatened her.

“It is absolutely clear that Telby and other family members are fearful and that there have been acts or threats of violence in the past. However, they were in the distant past as Telby and family members have had no recent contact with Truitt. There is no direct proof that Truitt had anything to do with the death of Trudy (mother),” said court documents.

The documents further stated that there is no definitive proof that Truitt Fields is a threat.

“Being in the military and being mobile are simply not enough to connect Truitt to any current threat – the scratched-up photo does appear to be a particularly menacing threat – but again there is no evidence to connect Truitt to the death or to even being in Kentucky after 2021. The bank records don’t establish that he wasn’t there,” concluded the documents.