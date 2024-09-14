Epic Behavioral Health recently announced the opening of its new facility in Maysville.

According to Robin Kilgore, chief operations officer, the facility is located at 906 US Highway 68 at Ste C.

She briefly discussed the services offered by the organization.

EBH provides comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment services the area. The organization offers a “wide range” of specialized services to meet the needs of those who utilize the facility, according to Kilgore.

In general, the organization is dedicated to promoting mental health wellness and supporting those in need through a holistic approach.

Some of the services offered include mental health and substance abuse treatment, parenting classes, anger management, life skills training, self-esteem classes, marriage counseling, peer support services and youth mentoring.

Kilgore described each service offered.

The mental health and substance abuse treatment services offer “comprehensive care” that is tailored to an individual’s needs, focusing on recovery and well-being, she said.

Parenting classes at EBH offer support and guidance for parents, enhancing parental skills and building “strong” family relationships, according to Kilgore.

According to Kilgore, anger management programs are designed to help individuals understand and manage their anger in healthier ways.

Life skills training involves the development of essential skills to aid individuals in navigating daily challenges and improving their overall quality of life, she said.

The focus of self-esteem classes directly relates to the empowerment of individuals in building confidence and self-worth through workshops, according to Kilgore.

Marriage counseling offers professional support for couples to strengthen their relationships and resolve conflicts.

Peer support services connect individuals with trained peers, providing understanding, encouragement and guidance on the road to recovery, according to Kilgore.

Finally, youth mentoring offers positive role models and guidance for younger generations, helping them to achieve their “full potential.”

Kilgore remarked on EBH’s facility in Maysville.

“We are excited to bring these essential services to the Maysville community,” said Kilgore. “Our mission is to provide compassionate, evidence-based care that empowers individuals and families to overcome challenges and lead fulfilling lives.”

A ribbon cutting for the organization will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact the organization at 606-584-7055.