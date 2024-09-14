Ruth Collins, a Mason County Schools student, has earned the title of Reserve World Grand Champion after competing in the Equitation Medal Final Championship.

At the age of 13, Ruth has made a “huge impression” on the Equine community with her hard work and determination gaining her international attention.

According to Ruth, she has been around horses her whole life but she did not start competing with them until she was about seven years old.

She is now 13 and has been competing for almost half her life, she said.

“She probably does an average of 10-12 shows a year,” said Ruth’s mom, Leslie Collins. “Each show she may compete anytime from two times to five times,” she included.

Ruth said she hopes to compete as long as she can and has plans to become a horse trainer later in life.

She shared one of the things she loves most about competing. According to Ruth, the best part about competing is the horses themselves.

“They have different personalities,” remarked Ruth.

She continued by explaining that, although they own nine horses, she only shows two of them consistently.

Ruth noted her horses have their show names but she knows them by more “everyday” names.

“Stone Cold Bandit, we call him Stoney at home, and The Great Sensation but we call him Blake,” Ruth said.

Ruth’s mother explained that, oftentimes, competitors keep their horses in another state in a barn and only bring them around to compete but that’s not what works for Ruth.

“One thing her father and I have noticed about Ruth is she does best when she’s riding a horse that she really really knows and she’s kind of bonded with which is why the ones she rides we try to keep them here at the farm,” explained Leslie.

She continued to discuss Ruth’s close relationship with the horses.

“She does best when she gets to be closer to them,” Leslie added.

When it comes to competing, Ruth is sure of one thing.

“I like going against other people because I like to win,” remarked Ruth.

Although there are still nerves involved when she competes, she doesn’t let it get in the way, she said.

“I still get nervous but it’s not really like a scared nervous. It’s more like kind of exciting,” Ruth explained.

Her mother mentioned they have a few ways to help keep the pre-show jitters at bay.

“One thing that we did, a friend recommended to us that we get something silly to take with her to shows to kind of distract her,” stated Leslie.

One such thing includes an impulse buy in a Tractor Supply, according to Leslie. This led to a stuffed pig collection.

“We put it in the bag with her show clothes and now I think we have three stuffed pigs,” laughed Leslie.

Ruth went on to discuss some goals she has set for herself.

According to Ruth, one goal she has includes winning the World Grand Championship before she “ages out.”

Ruth explained that her division, Youth, is aged 17 and under and once she turns 18 she will be classified as an Amateur.