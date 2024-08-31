The Elisha Green Memorial is located at the intersection of Maddox Alley and West Fourth Street in Maysville.

Fundraising efforts are being made to finish an Elisha Green Memorial in Maysville.

According to Norbert Gallenstein, the memorial will be complete with a statue of Green if fundraising is successful.

Norbert recalled walking the new Edgemont Trail in Downtown Maysville, viewing the memorial and feeling something was missing from the scene.

After speaking with his brother, Buddy Gallenstein, he discovered the marker on the memorial floor was made to hold a life-sized statue of Green.

Norbert decided to reach out to the Mason County Fiscal Court to inquire whether a fund could be created to finally install the statue.

Buddy recalled a time in his career as judge-executive when Jerry Gore approached him about the possibility of a memorial being erected in the location of a former church.

“So he and I walked up to where the old church that mysteriously caught on fire and burnt in the ‘70s. He said we ought to mark this spot someway,” Buddy recalled.

A plan was devised by the MCFC and Bethel Baptist Church to create the Elisha Green Memorial as a testament to his legacy. Buddy said he had a friend help him design the memorial as it is today, minus the statue.

The sketch includes a likeness of Green with a bible in one hand and the other hand reaching toward the Ohio River to indicate that freedom from slavery was just within reach, he said.

Green was well known in the area as a man of God and received a license to preach in 1845.

On Nov. 1, 1858, a group of 13 white men who attended the Baptist Church pooled together $850 for Green to purchase his wife and two of his children as they had gone up for sale due to debts their slave owner, John P. Dobbyns, had accrued.

The men included H. Ray, Samuel S. Miner, John McDaniel, John Hunt, A.M. January, Thomas A. Ross, Robert A. Cochran, John Shackleford, Samuel C. Pearce, Michael Ryan, Samuel W. Wood, James A. Johnson and Lewis Collins.

Although the men assured Green, “If you never pay it, we will never trouble your family,” Green paid the debt in full, according to his memoirs.

Another instance relayed in Green’s memoirs was an interaction he had when traveling by train to Maysville from Paris.

Dr. G. T. Gould of the Female Institute at Millersburg boarded, insisting Green give up his seat to him despite there being several empty seats among them.

Green allegedly refused and was assaulted by Gould and a few others. Green was assisted by Col. Morrow and some other gentlemen including the Conductor, John Martin.

After the incident, Green filed assault and battery charges and later won $24 in damages, according to his memoirs.

Buddy stated Green had influence all over the state and he, along with a group of other Baptist ministers, even fathered a theological college which is now known as Louisville University.

Green’s life and legacy are worthy to be told, he said.

“He deserves it and the community deserves it,” remarked Buddy.

Sam McKinney, the sculptor who created the buffalo statues at Limestone Park and recreated the missing pieces of the Market Street Fountain, has given a bid of $65,000.

A fund has been set up through the Mason County Fiscal Court to allow the project to move forward.

“The addition of the life-like statue to the previous efforts of the Elisha Green will only bolster the ‘authentic history’ that Maysville and Mason County is known for,” Mason County Judge Executive Owen McNeill stated.

He said he was thrilled when Norbert reached out.

”I was thrilled when Norbert Gallenstein approached us and the county is always willing to contribute and assist one of Maysville and Mason County’s true ambassadors,” McNeill said.

Norbert said he wants to see the project completed.

“I’m just trying to get it back on track again,” explained Norbert.

In his memoirs, Green left behind some words of wisdom for young ministers.

“Young ministers, whatever you do, possess a good character,” Green wrote. “But have both character and education. Be men, and strong men. We old fathers have prepared the material for the building, and you must do the building. Do this and God will bless you.”

Donations for the completion of the Elisha Green Memorial can be sent by check to Mason County Fiscal Court 221 Stanley Reed Court Street, Maysville, Ky 41056 with attention to the Elisha Green Statue Campaign.

Norbert noted that, if the goal of $65,000 is not met by Dec. 1 of this year, all money will be returned.

The Bethel Baptist Church is orchestrating a meeting for its members to discuss other possible ways to be involved with the project’s continuation.