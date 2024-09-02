As the cross country season continues, teams throughout the state continue to compete in meets, improving their times and hoping to help their teams place higher and higher in the standings.

This past weekend, the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals headed north to Loveland Ohio, to compete in the Loveland XC Invitational.

Mason County’s boys team was led by senior Dashawn Overly, running a 16:51.90 to place eleventh. Coming in behind Overly, was sophomore Parker Mead, who placed 96th, finishing in 20:53.60, junior Keenan Galloway at 109th who finished in 21:50.90, and juniors John Yazell and Daniel Klump, who took 113th and 114th, finishing in 22:10.10, and 22:13.20.

As a team, the Royals scored 305 total points, averaging 19:41 seconds, to place ninth.

The Lady Royals’ top runner this event, was sophomore Kolby Galloway, who took 67th, finishing in 23:13.40. At 95th was junior Lily Dean, running a 25:39.40, followed by Brooklyn Young at 98th, with a final time of 26:21.80. Freshman Sophie Dean then placed 111th, finishing in 28:37.90, with freshmen Ellen Clarke not far behind at 30:58.60 to place 121, and Ava Winter rounding out the Lady Royals performance this meet, with a final time of 32:10.50 to place 124th.

Collectively the Lady Royals placed 14th as a team, scoring 398 total points, averaging 26:58.

Simultaneously, the Bracken County Polar Bears and Lady Bears took to Ryle to compete in the Ryle Invitational.

Bracken County’s varsity boys team was represented by junior Carter Norris, who ran a 22:04.58, to place 83rd. Jenna Colvin led the varsity girls team, placing 72nd, with a final time of 26:14.42.

Kinyon Fraysure and Haylee Harrison backed Colvin up, with Fraysure placing 88th, finishing in 28:57.98, and Harrison 89th, finishing in 29:09.39.

Each team that competed this past weekend put everything they had into their respective meets, in an effort to learn more about themselves, and continue to improve their skills on the course. Heading into next weekend, every runner in the commonwealth will be returning to the course, eager for an even faster time, hoping to place as high in the standings as possible.