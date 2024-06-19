An African American woman who was a pioneer of education was born in Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Louisa Lydia Alexander was born in May’s Lick on Nov. 2, 1836 to Henry and Lucy Alexander.

“Henry Alexander was had been born a slave but had been able to purchase his freedom when he was 21 years old,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Henry Alexander may have purchased his wife’s freedom because Lucy Alexander was listed in the 1850 U.S. Federal Census as a free woman.

“After he became a free man, he became a successful merchant. Henry along with is wife Lucy were determined to earn money to further their daughter’s education.”

Alexander was the first African American woman to attend Oberline College. She was admitted in 1850 and graduated from the ladies teaching course.

This college was the first college in America to adopt a policy to admit black students in 1835. It was also the first to grant bachelor’s degrees to women in 1841, according to Bailey.

Bailey said that later, three of Alexander’s sisters were also admitted to Oberlin College.

“The lady pioneer of African American education, she launched her very lengthy and well-traveled career as an educator,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Alexander taught in several areas in the south, including Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi and Alabama, beginning in the 1850s.

She died in Washington D.C. on Aug. 18, 1911. She was laid to rest in the Oberlin Westwood Cemetery.