FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming Fiscal Court recently voted in favor of allowing cannabis business operations in the county.

On Tuesday, June 11, magistrates met to discuss the first reading of Ordinance 24-1404 which relates to prohibiting cannabis business operations in the county.

Judge-Executive John Sims Jr. stated the ordinance would prohibit the operation of a cannabis business in the county but would allow it within the Flemingsburg city limits.

This ordinance, if passed, authorizes a local government to implement the prohibition within its territory.

Magistrate Richie Kielman asked Flemingsburg Police Chief Brian Bowling who was present at the meeting, why not allow it out in the county?

“Dispensaries need to be someplace to an urban area so that you have more police presence just because of what they’re doing you know, the second piece has to do with the cultivation processing pieces of it all that has to be indoors and all of it requires services that would be more suitable to an industrial park than a farm,” Bowling stated.

He said as an example the smallest indoor one is around 2,500 square feet and there would need to be a fairly large water line, you would need utilities to put it in place.

Bowling further stated the best place to do that is in an industrial park, there will be no marijuana grown in fields. It will be indoors.

Sims stated there is a lottery system after an application to the state and Bowling explained there will be four dispensaries per district with the exception of Lexington and Louisville.

“Our district goes from Maysville all the way up to Greenup County so when you really look at where those dispensaries are going to be you’re probably looking at someplace in Greenup, probably looking at Morehead and probably looking at Mount Sterling and you’re probably looking at Maysville,” Bowling stated.

He said he does not anticipate getting any of those businesses and if there is one it would be a small cultivation facility.

A motion by Magistrate Joe Dunaway Jr. was made to approve the first reading of the ordinance with a second by Magistrate Kielman.

A unanimous yes vote was made by magistrates, passing the ordinance onto a second reading.

The next regular FC Fiscal Court meeting will be held on July 9 at 9 a.m.