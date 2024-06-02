Mason County Circuit Court Clerk Kirk Tolle has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to an arrest citation filed by Mason County Sheriff Ryan Swolsky, on Tuesday, he received a call about a male suspect who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Upon arrival, Swolsky found Tolle leaving a parking lot while operating a motor vehicle.

“After he rolled down his front window to speak with me, I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person,” Swolsky said.

Swolsky said Tolle’s pupils showed equal size. He also, allegedly, could not maintain balance during instructions, did not touch heel to toe, stepped off the line and took an incorrect number of steps.

“Male stated he had one ‘drink’ earlier this morning,” Swolsky said. “Male stated no medications or substances taken. Male stated he did not have prior injuries or balance issues.”

Swolsky said Tolle was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the Mason County Detention Center.

An order certifying a need for a special judge confirmed Tolle is the circuit clerk for Mason County. It also states that the regular district court judge, Kimberly Leet Razor, is disqualified due to Tolle’s position in the county.

Tolle has since been released from the detention center on bond.