VANCEBURG — The Lewis County Extention Office is partnering with Lewis County Primary Plus to host a Love Your Heart Luncheon.

On Tuesday, Feb 27, Primary Plus invites locals to attend the Love Your Heart Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Guest speaker Dr. Travis Bentz of Primary Plus will be taking some time to discuss heart health. Amandae Gee, Primary Plus Community Health Worker, will be speaking about emotional resililency and Bridget Lykins from the Buffalo Trace Health Department will be demonstrating some at home exercise.

Each presentation is intended to benefit the mind, the body and the soul.

Participants will also receive a free heart health screening in addition to being registered to win a home blood pressure machine and other prizes. A free lunch will be provided as well.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in Kentucky. Additionally, in the year 2017, 10,343 people died from heart disease.

Important risk factors for heart disease and stroke include smoking, lack of exercise and being overweight or obese.

Primary Plus has been promoting American Heart Month by initiating healthy heart presentations at their different locations. Primary Plus has also posted the seven days of self-care on their Facebook page. The page insists that self-care can also be heart care.

The following tips are being promoted by Primary Plus to practice healthy heart-care through self-care:

— #SelfcareSunday – Create your self-care checklist for the week.

— #MindfulMonday – Know your blood pressure numbers and other heart stats.

— #TastyTuesday – Try a tasty, heart-healthy recipe.

— #WellnessWednesday – Put your heart into your wellness routine.

— #TreatYourselfThursday – Treat your heart to some relaxation and fun.

— #FollowFriday – Share who inspires you to show your heart more love.

— #SelfieSaturday – Post about your favorite way to take care of your heart.

The Lewis County Extension office is located at 284 2nd St. in Vanceburg. To register, please call (606) 796-2732.