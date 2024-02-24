KY Ag Commissioner Jonathan Shell talks to the FCHS Ag students about his journey to becoming Ag Commissioner and what the DOA does.

FLEMINGSBURG – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell talked with students at Fleming High School about his work and agriculture for Future Farmers of America week.

FCHS Ag students welcomed Shell giving him a tour of the high school buildings and grounds before heading out to the front of the building to take a picture with one of the tractors used by the ag department and Fleming County Clerk Jarrod Fritz.

After having a brief discussion and picture by the ag department tractor the ag students and Shell walked back into the school building ready to invite additional FCHS ag department students to hear Shell speak about who he is, what he does and acknowledging FFA week.

Shell asked the students if they knew what the Department of Agriculture does and after a student answered that it helps make sure the gas stations are working he stated, “You’re right we regulate and inspect the gas pumps in the state of Kentucky so whenever you go is there anybody in here that drives yet? So when you go and get your gas we regulate and inspect gas pumps so you know that when you’re buying a gallon of gas you’re actually getting a gallon of gas and the quality of where it needs to be.”

Zip lines are also inspected and regulated in the state by the DOA according to Shell and all the rides at fairs throughout the state are inspected and regulated too.

“We also market Kentucky Proud farm to table stuff, farm to school programs those kind of things and then there is an office called the Kentucky Office of Ag Policy where we help get grant money to farmers especially young and beginning farmers so kids like you all men and women in this room that may want to buy onto your family farm or purchase a farm for your future” Shell stated.

Shell began to discuss a little bit about himself to the students sitting and listening and he explained how he is a farmer by trade and has around 1,000 cattle as well as pumpkins that he takes to the state fair for competition including taking a 400 pound pumpkin and taking eighth place.

“I really appreciate what you all mean to this state as young people as young leaders that are in these organizations with FFA what I want you all to hear from me today is I hope that you all know how serious it is what you all are doing no that you gotta be serious but this is really serious what you all are working on in FFA and participating in your ag program” Shell stated.

After finishing the main points of discussion about the DOA Shell took questions from the FCHS ag department students and one of the first questions asked by a student was how large the biggest cattle farm in Kentucky is.

Shell stated, “I think the Rally’s are the largest cattle operation in Kentucky I’d say they are well over 100,000 head of cattle that they operate in and it’s in far west Kentucky.”

Another big question an FCHS ag student asked next to Shell was asking about his journey from where he started to where he is now as the Agriculture Commissioner.

Shell explained that he is not your typical politician and that he grew up in high school working on a farm and stated, “The biggest thing that I think was basically two organizations one FFA it gave me the foundational from the very beginning, the second one was my local farm bureau.”

According to Shell he became one of the youngest to be on that farm bureau board and after that he decided to run for State Representative at the age of 24 and after elected was the youngest State Representative in Kentucky.

“In 2016 we were able to get the majority as Republicans and I became the youngest leader Republican leader in the nation and the first Republican house majority leader in the state of Kentucky” Shell stated.

November of 2023 Shell won the elected position of DOA Commissioner and is now working on goals for that.

FCHS ag students enjoyed hearing from Shell as he explained all of these aspects of his life and his new role as DOA Commissioner.

When asking Shell what it meant to be at FCHS and celebrate FFA week he stated, “My favorite part about being Commissioner right now is being able to interact with the next generation through 4-H and FFA you know if you get depressed watching the news every night and you really want to believe in this country again go to a local FFA chapter go to a 4-H meeting.”

Shell continued by praising the students and discussing the importance of the Ag Tag Program.

Shell said, “These young kids are truly amazing and the dollars that you can donate through the Ag Tag Program whenever you renew your Ag license plates is extremely important. That ten dollars means so much it helps get especially less fortunate students throughout the state Kentucky of the ability to have the same blue and gold jacket as everybody else to be able to participate in the trips and to be able to go to conventions and to be able to go to camp. It truly does change the lives of these kids on the FFA side and on the 4-H side and it just so happens this week is national FFA Week so that’s why we are here today celebrating with them.”