The Maysville Community and Technical College was recently awarded a $2.3 million grant.

According to MCTC Spokesperson Megan Smedley, the grant was awarded by the United States Department of Education Title III program.

“MCTC will use the funding to address several needs across the institution, including expanding the Welding Technology program to the Montgomery Campus in Mt. Sterling, developing a new associate of applied science degree in Civil Engineering Technology with an emphasis on surveying and mapping, upgrading the paramedic certificate program to an associate of applied science degree, and establishing a new associate of applied science degree in Mechatronics Technology,” Smedley said.

Smedley said the grant will allow nearly $200,000 to be used to create an associate’s degree in civil engineering Technology. Another $200,000 will be used to upgrade the paramedic/emergency medical services certificate program to an associate’s degree and $150,000 will be used to establish an associate’s degree in mechatronics technology.

“We are thrilled to be a recipient of the Title III grant, and we know it will move our institution to new heights of excellence,” said Dr. Dana Calland, chief academic officer. “With the support provided by this grant, we will have the resources to further enhance our academic programs with new initiatives that will shape the future of our college and positively influence the lives of our students.”

Other funds will be used for faculty training and tools and funds will be put toward enhancing two existing first-year courses.

“This funding is not just a financial boost, it’s a vote of confidence in our dedication to our students and our region,” said Shana Savard Hogge, Director of Grants and Contracts. “We are grateful for the opportunity to continue this journey toward a brighter future for our community and our students. This award is the culmination of significant work to enhance educational access and success for our students. The funding of this project will have a profound impact on the lives of our students and the prosperity of our region.”