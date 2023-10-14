Yep, you read that right.

I realize we’re smack dab in the middle of the football season, and the MLB playoffs are kicking into high gear.

However, in my mailbox today (Thursday, Oct. 12), I received the 2023-24 Cats’ Pause Kentucky Basketball Yearbook, an annual publication that does a superb job previewing not only the upcoming college basketball season, but also boys’ and girls’ high school hoops across the commonwealth.

Keep in mind that the previews were written over the summer, and may not include some of the more recent roster changes, but the yearbook is not to be missed reading material for any Kentucky college and high school basketball aficionado.

(And no, Darrell Bird, the general manager-editor-head honcho of the Cats’ Pause is not paying me to say nice things about the yearbook.)

This year’s edition also includes an outstanding in-depth feature story on Mr. Basketball favorite Travis Perry of Lyon County, where Bird compares Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer to Opie Taylor, and Eddyville (population 2,500) to Mayberry.

With that said, let’s take a look at what contributing writers Hal Morris and Matthew Sparks have to say about

the 10th and 16th Regions, respectively. Team and player rankings for each region were voted on by region coaches, but just precisely how many exercised their right to vote is unknown.

We’ll take a look at the yearbook’s preseason collegiate rankings, along with picks from several other websites and magazines, in an upcoming column. (One hint: Kentucky is ranked 10th by the Cats’ Pause.)

*****

ROYALS TABBED AS 10TH REGION FAVORITE – Morris, a longtime freelance writer, said that the region coaches feel Mason County is the top choice to dethrone four-time defending champion George Rogers Clark, but it comes with a caveat.

“A big question with Mason, however, is the status of Bracken County transfers Blake and Cayden Reed, who had not been ruled eligible at press time,” Morris said. “Blake Reed, who averaged 26.8 points a game last season, was picked as the region’s top player.”

The Reed brothers enrolled at Mason County after transferring from Bracken County. Blake is a senior and Cayden is a junior who is listed as the 6th-best player in the region after averaging 16.6 points per game while playing the point for the Polar Bears.

Mason County coach Brian Kirk, who led the Royals to a 29-6 record a year ago, is counting on the 5-foot-11

guards to lead his squad, which was depleted by graduation.

“We enter this season with hopes to compete for a regional title and a chance to play at Rupp,” Kirk said. “We fell short last season in the regional championship game and lost four of five starters. But we do return some promising talent.”

Senior guard Braylon Hamilton is the team’s lone returning starter, after averaging 10 ppg and draining 77 3-pointers last season. Kirk will also be counting on senior guard Carter McClanahan (5.9 ppg and 40 3-pointers) and sophomore forward Jake Feldhaus to increase their respective roles.

Harrison County (27-7 last year) is listed in second place in the 10th Region rankings, and the Thorobreds return 6-1 senior Kaydon Custard, who averaged 16.7 ppg last year.

The Royals and the ‘Breds are followed by GRC, Campbell County, Montgomery County, Paris, Scott, Augusta and Bracken County in the preseason rankings.

The top 10 players are dominated by guards, with the only exceptions being 6-6 Augusta senior Kylan Hinson and 6-5 Montgomery County sophomore Luke Fawns.

Augusta, led by head coach Jason Hinson, who finished 18-14 a year ago, also feature senior Conner Snapp (15.2

ppg, 5.9 rpg), and juniors Keeton Bach and Will Kelsch, both of whom averaged 6.9 ppg.

Bracken County, with new head coach Terry King assuming the reins, will be paced by junior guard Chase Archibald (11.7 ppg) and senior forward Austin Norton (5.8 ppg).

The other 39th District team, St. Patrick, welcomes back sophomore Amari Myrick, who dropped in 15.1 ppg for coach Tony Moore. Abisail Ignacio (6.5 ppg) and Rudi Igancio also return for the Saints.

*****

GRC GIRLS EXPECTED TO WIN TITLE AGAIN – The Lady Cardinals are loaded again. George Rogers Clark was the unanimous pick among the coaches to win their eighth region title in nine years after posting a 28-8 record last year and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen’s Final Four.

Ciara Byers, a 6-2 junior, leads the Lady Cards and was rated as the region’s best player. She has a plethora of talent surrounding her, including freshman Kennedy Stamper, and a highly touted transfer, 5-8 sophomore Teigh Yeast, who averaged 13 ppg at Mercer County.

Top challengers to the GRC reign include Montgomery County, Campbell County, Bishop Brossart, Scott, Mason County, Augusta, Paris and Nicholas County, who appear in the top 10 in that order.

Senior guards Hayden Barrier and Allie Dillon lead Montgomery, while 5-6 junior Nicole Archibald is listed as the 6th-best player in the region. Archibald (16.8 ppg) led the Lady Bears (19-14 last year) to the 39th District championship last year. Coach Troy Archibald also welcomes back senior guard Ella Johnson (10.4 ppg), junior forward Brianna Bauer, and eighth grader KK Sharp is also expected to contribute.

New Augusta coach Todd Kelsch has four starters returning from a 13-15 squad. Sophomore Laci Tackett (16 ppg, 5.1 rpg), senior Megan Jones (11.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg), junior Regan Tackett (11.9 ppg) and junior Kenzington Hinson (8.2 ppg, 8.5 rpg) will lead the Lady Panthers.

Mason County (11-18 last season) is hoping to reclaim the district title, but the Lady Royals will be extremely inexperienced, and coach Paula Buser will look to replace all five starters.

The top returning scorer and rebounder is sophomore Lexi Young, who averaged 6.1 ppg and 7.5 rpg last year. Sophomores Amirah Reed, Carlee Buttery and Olivia Hughes are also expected to be major contributors.

St. Patrick (16-16 a year ago) was decimated by graduation as well, and the Lady Saints will have a new coach, with Isaac Klee taking over for longtime head man Andy Arn.

Sophomore Lillian Klee (7.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) and junior Emma Gallenstein (4.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg) are being counted on to lead a young St. Patrick squad.

*****

PANTHERS PICKED 2ND IN 16TH – Boyd County has been tabbed as the favorite in the 16th Region to unseat the Ashland Tomcats, who won their fifth consecutive region title last season.

The Lions (27-6 last year) returns all five starters and they are led by sophomore guard Jacob Spurlock, who dropped in nearly 20 points per game while shooting 40.1% from 3-point range. Junior Cole Hicks, his running mate at guard, scored 17.8 ppg.

Fleming County, led by head coach Buddy Biggs, won 20-plus games for the second year in a row, and earned its first 61st District title since 2014. Biggs will welcome back four double-figure scorers in Seth Hickerson (18.7 ppg), Adam Hargett (15.7 ppg), Lucas Jolly (14.6 ppg, and Isaac Frye (11.6 ppg).

Ashland is picked third in the preseason poll, and they will be led by the region’s highest rated player, 6-4 junior guard Zander Carter.

Following Boyd, Fleming and Ashland in the top 10 are Morgan County, Rowan County, East Carter, Lewis County, Raceland, Russell and Menifee County. Lewis County, which claimed the 63rd District title last year, is

led by 6-5 junior Drew Noble, who produced 12.9 ppg and 7.9 rebounds per game a year ago.

*****

BOYD COUNTY, ASHLAND TOPS IN 16TH – Boyd County sits at the top of the poll as they try to unseat defending region champion Ashland.

The Lions (21-10 last year) are led by 6-1 senior Audrey Biggs, a Pittsburgh commit, who missed most of last season due to knee surgery. Senior Jasmine Jordan averaged a double-double last year, with 18.6 ppg and 11.7 rpg, and Boyd also welcomes back guards Taylor Bartrum and Emilee Neese.

The Kittens, who went 26-8 last year, are led by junior point guard Kenleigh Woods (18.6 ppg) and senior Ella Sellers (16.8 ppg).

Russell, who is led by senior point guard Shaelyn Steele (19.8 ppg), is expected to challenge Boyd County and Ashland for the title.

Rounding out the top 10 are Rowan County, Morgan County, Fleming County, Menifee County, Greenup County, Bath County and Raceland.

Fleming head coach Brad Cox is hoping to challenge Rowan for the 61st District title. The Lady Panthers are led by Ariana Adams (17.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg), Ava Watson (10.1 ppg) and Sadie Price (8.0 ppg).

Sparks, the sports editor of the Daily Independent in Ashland, said that “Lewis County hopes to continue its string of five straight winning seasons. He also mentioned that the Lady Lions have “huge shoes to fill in the paint this season,” following the graduation of Sarah Paige Weddington. Sparks added that Maddie Johnson and Kaitlynn Arnold are expected to lead Lewis County, which finished 22-10 last season under head coach Jay Fite.

*****

“Everyone is a moon, and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” — Mark Twain

*****

“We are in the trophy generation. Give them a trophy for 23rd place. That makes the parents happy.” – Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo

*****

One more, from St. John’s head coach Rick Pitino: “I want us to play mother-in-law defense: constant nagging and harassment.”