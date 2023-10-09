JBS Entertainment celebrated its long awaited grand opening on Friday, Oct. 6.

More than a year ago the iconic Maysville Roller Rink, located in the East end of downtown Maysville burned to the ground and the owners said they would rebuild.

Megan and Matthew Davenport had owned the roller rink since 2005, and Megan Davenport said having it burn to the ground was heartbreaking.

Through a lot of hard work the Davenports were able to purchase and refurbish the property where the River Crossings Flea Market was once located.

The new roller rink floor is double the size of the old location downtown plus there is entertainment to be enjoyed by the whole family with 10 full-size bowling lanes, a full arcade, bounce houses and a food bar.

Many local officials were in attendance for the anticipated opening, including Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville City Commissioner Victor McKay among others.

Megan Davenport said it had been a scary project to take on especially financially but that it is amazing to be open again and to have so much more to offer to the community.

“It has been crazy, a crazy seven months trying to do all of this and get everything together with permits and finances. The scale from the old location to this is, it is at-least five times the size, and you go in blindly because you don’t know what you’re getting into. We only offered roller-skating downtown and now we offer so much more,” she said.

Matthew Davenport said he hopes everyone in the community will enjoy the new location and everything it has to offer.

“There is something here for everyone, not just the kids and not just the adults. I think it is the perfect combination of things to do and we will be open for lunch and dinner everyday with some good food,” Matthew Davenport said.

Others in attendance, including McNeill said this type of family place to go with so many things to do is something Maysville has needed for a long time.

“It is an outstanding opportunity for North Eastern Kentucky and it will become the preeminent family entertainment complex for the whole region. What a great story it tells for the Maysville Roller Rink, being the historic entertainment complex that it was, after a year and six months it is back and bigger and better than ever. I’m very proud of the Davenports and all of the work they put into making this a reality,” McNeill said.

McNeill said losing a business can be difficult but that the Davenports never wavered in their ambition to rebuild and reinvest and this project gave them that opportunity.

“It tells a story of perseverance and ensures additional family-friendly entertainment options in Maysville and Mason County,” McNeill said.

McKay said he thinks the new building with all it has to offer is fantastic.

“I know the Davenports’, they are good people and hard working and I am just so proud and I see nothing but big things happening here. I am so excited for them and I am looking forward to many years of success,” McKay said.