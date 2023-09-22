In a move that speaks to the changing tides of entertainment, sports, and commerce, Kentucky has officially given the green light to sports betting. Long recognized for its rich horse racing history and the prestigious Kentucky Derby, the Bluegrass State is no stranger to the allure of wagering. Yet, the expansion into sports betting marks a notable evolution in its gaming repertoire, one that reflects the nationwide shift in sentiment towards this form of entertainment.

Each racing track is allowed to partner with up to three online sportsbook operators, paving the way for up to 27 online sportsbooks in the state. As this landscape evolves, online sports betting is expected to make a significant impact in Kentucky, opening up opportunities for fans and gamblers to get in on the action in a safe, convenient, and legal way.



Although retail sports betting in the state began earlier in September, the full mobile capabilities of sportsbooks serving Kentucky will be available from September 28 onward, providing unparalleled accessibility and convenience for bettors. From that point onward, Kentucky will join dozens of other states that have legalized online betting on all major pro leagues, including the NFL, MLB, and NBA, as well as collegiate sports.

Sign up today and score $200 in Bonus Bets when DraftKings goes live

The Bluegrass State meets the online leader in sports betting as DraftKings Sportsbook touches down in Kentucky on September 28, 2023.

With the debut of DraftKings Sportsbook, Kentuckians now have a front-row seat to the high-octane world of sports betting opportunities.

It’s not just about the Kentucky Derby anymore – starting September 28th, every dunk, touchdown, and goal across a spectrum of sports gets its moment in the spotlight.

With each three-pointer swishing the net or home run soaring out of the park, DraftKings will be there to amplify the excitement and give sports fans an opportunity to win big.

Fasten your seatbelt, don your cherished game-day jersey, and gear up for an adrenaline-charged week of NFL matchups.

This is the perfect time for NFL fans to jump in on the action. Register with DraftKings in Kentucky and score $200 in Bonus Bets when DraftKings officially goes ‘live’ in KY.

Don’t miss out! This pre-launch offer may not last. Click here to secure your $200 bonus today.

How to pre-register at DraftKings Sportsbook

Getting started with sports betting has never been easier with DraftKings’ exclusive launch offer tailored just for the Bluegrass State!

Best of all, no promo code is necessary.

To take advantage of this offer, simply:

Click or tap on any of the links on this page to trigger the offer, including here. Set up a new account by filling out basic information. Upon completion of the promotional requirements, new users will receive $200 in Bonus Bets, paid as eight (8) $25 Bonus Bets.

Don’t miss out! This offer expires soon

The promotional offer from DK is valid from 8/28/2023 at 6:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) until the first date and time that DraftKings is legally allowed to accept sports bets in Kentucky.

Eligibility requirements to take advantage of this pre-launch offer

To qualify for this offer, new Sportsbook users must meet the following criteria:

1. They shouldn’t have an existing DraftKings Sportsbook account (new users only).

2. They must be located within the Eligible Jurisdiction (Kentucky).

3. They must be 18 years of age or older to participate.

3. They need to successfully register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account within the Promotional Period.

Once these steps are completed, qualifying users will be rewarded with $200 in Bonus Bets, available for use when DraftKings launches sports betting in Kentucky. These Bonus Bets will be provided as eight separate $25 bets.

Why this DraftKings promotion stands out as the clear winner for Kentucky sports fans

$200 in Bonus Bets

This generous offer amplifies a new user’s initial betting power, allowing them to explore and engage with various wagering opportunities without digging deep into their own pockets, maximizing both their potential returns and entertainment value with a whopping $200 in bonus bets on the house.

No promo code is needed

Eliminating the need for a promo code streamlines the registration process, ensuring new users can quickly access deals without the hassle of searching for or entering codes.

Easy sign-up process

An intuitive sign-up process reduces barriers to entry, allowing new users to quickly dive into the action without being bogged down by complex steps or requirements.

Trusted sportsbook

Signing up with a reputable sportsbook like DraftKings gives users peace of mind, ensuring that their wagers are secure, their odds are fair, and their experience is one that they will remember for all the right reasons.

The Ledger Independent has partnered with Dimers.com to provide sports betting predictions, odds, and exclusive offers to readers in Kentucky, all at no cost, to give them a winning advantage. Please gamble responsibly.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 18+ and Physically present in KY.