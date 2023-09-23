One is on his way to leaving the game he loves.

The other’s career is heading into his prime years.

They’re similar in many ways, but worlds apart in other ways.

We’re talking about Joey and Joe.

Joey, also known as Joseph Daniel Votto, while Joe, or Joseph Lee Burrow, are Cincinnati sports legends.

Joey is nearing the end of what will eventually be a career that earns him a spot in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, while Joe is in the early part of his career, and one that could eventually land the quarterback in the National Football Hall of Fame.

Both Joey and Joe are well-spoken, intelligent and interesting figures in the world of sports, and for the most part, beloved by sports fans in the Queen City. Cincinnatians, and fans of both the Reds and the Bengals, should consider themselves lucky for their contributions on and off the field.

There are several noticeable differences when you bring up their similar names.

Joey is Canadian, while Joe grew up in Athens, Ohio.

Joey is in his 17th full season with the Reds, while Joe is playing in his fourth year as QB1 for the Bengals.

Joey turned 40 years old a couple of weeks ago, while Joe will turn 27 in December.

Those are the obvious differences between the two, but there are also several similarities.

Both Joey and Joe work extremely hard at what they do, and they’re perfectionists in their endeavors on the field of play

In addition to being media savvy, Joey and Joe are financially set for life.

Joey and Joe also give back to the community, and likely in many ways that we don’t even know about.

Joey has been heavily involved with the Reds’ Urban Youth Academy and the impact it makes on young people in Reds Country. He was the club’s nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award last year for his positive contributions in the community, and in recent years, he has come out of his shell and been a positive role model while connecting with Reds fans.

When Joe accepted the Heisman Trophy after leading LSU to an undefeated season and a national championship in 2019, he spoke of the underprivileged and underserved people in the Athens community. That speech led to the founding of the Joe Burrow Foundation, which helps children with mental illness, and provides aid and assistance to the underprivileged in a variety of ways.

Both Joey and Joe are to be commended for not only their successes in their respective sports, but for also being tremendous people as well.

*****

BIG DAY IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL – The first official autumn weekend is chock full of excellent college football matchups from coast to coast.

Before we take a brief look at a few games involving programs close to home, there is a ton of interest in the Colorado at Oregon game, which is set for a 3:30 ET kickoff on ABC.

Both teams come in with 3-0 records, but this is considered the toughest test yet for head coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Colorado will be without freshman Travis Hunter; the two-way standout was injured last week, and will not be playing in this one.

Oregon comes into the game 20.5-point favorites, and they feature an excellent quarterback as well in Bo Nix, who will be out to prove he should also be mentioned as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

As in nearly every football game, this one will likely be won or lost at the line of scrimmage, where the Ducks have the edge. Oregon has been plagued by penalties in their last two games, but if they clean that up, they

should have the advantage, especially since the game will be played in Eugene.

With that said, you can’t count Sanders and the Buffs out; they have an electric offense and should put up some points. But can they contain Nix and the Oregon offense?

*****

CATS SEEK REVENGE IN NASHVILLE – Kentucky is looking to move to 4-0 in Nashville against 2-2 Vanderbilt this week.

The Cats fell to the Commodores last year in Lexington, in a game that saw Vandy running back Ray Davis run all over the UK defense.

Well, now Davis is carrying the ball while wearing blue, and look for him to lead the Wildcats to the win.

The game kicks off at noon on the SEC Network, and Kentucky is favored by 14 points.

*****

WELCOME TO THE BIG 12, BEARCATS – The Cincinnati Bearcats fell to Miami at home last Saturday, snapping a 16-game UC winning streak against the RedHawks.

At noon on Fox, the Cats (2-1) face an immense challenge in their first Big 12 game.

The 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) will invade Nippert Stadium, and the future SEC member is picked to win by 14.5 points.

The Bearcats are hoping their home field advantage and a stout defense will keep them in the thick of this one.

*****

IRISH, BUCKEYES CLASH IN SOUTH BEND – The primetime game of the week matches a pair of top 10 teams.

Ohio State, ranked sixth in the nation, will be visiting No. 9 Notre Dame in what should be a must-see matchup.

Last year’s game in Columbus didn’t live up to the hype, with the Buckeyes cruising to a rather ho-hum 21-10 win over the Irish.

Look for this one to feature more points, with new Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman leading the way.

The game will be televised on NBC and kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

*****

MLB CLOSES OUT REGULAR SEASON – The Cincinnati Reds keep hanging close in the race for a Wild Card spot, and they can thank the Pittsburgh Pirates for their assistance. The Pirates defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Thursday night in Wrigley Field, pulling the Reds to within a half-game of both the Cubs and the Miami Marlins in their bid to earn a spot.

It’s still anybody’s guess what will occur in the final week of the regular season, but the Reds hope to finish the stretch by sweeping three games from the Pirates at

GABP, before finishing the season with two games in Cleveland, and three in St. Louis.

(The Friday night game was played after this was written, but here’s hoping Andrew Abbott and the Redlegs won that one to begin a winning series.)

The Reds are hoping to get Matt McLain for the final road trip, and his presence in the lineup could give the team a boost.

But as it almost always does, pitching will ultimately be the determining factor.

*****

BENGALS TANGLE WITH RAMS ON MNF – As of this writing, the status of quarterback Joe Burrow playing against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night remains a mystery.

In a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Burrow was noncommittal about whether or not he would be able to go Monday, adding that decision isn’t completely up to him.

If Burrow cannot play, Jake Browning will be stepping into the limelight.

The 27-year-old starred at the University of Washington but came into the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with Minnesota in 2019.

This guy erroneously stated last week that he had not yet taken a snap in a regular season game, but he did just

that late in the fourth quarter at Cleveland in the opener. He failed to complete his only pass attempt.

If Burrow doesn’t play, it’s going to be a difficult game for the Bengals to win, but perhaps Browning can do enough to get past the Rams.

The rest of the team needs to step up to get it done, particularly the defense, if the Men in Stripes hope to avoid an 0-3 start.

*****

“Some people bring joy wherever they go, and some people bring joy whenever they go.” — Mark Twain

*****

“To answer the question of where I see myself in a year, I have tried really hard to stay present. I’ve tried really hard to not get too far ahead of myself because today, today’s at-bats and the next day’s at-bats, each day’s individual at-bats, defense, base running – they’re all basically a tryout. Not to other teams. Not to my team. But they’re actually a message I’m sending to myself on a daily basis.” — Joey Votto