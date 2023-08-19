Maysville community members and law enforcement officials are reflecting on the loss of Doug Culp, a retired police chief who was devoted to his community and job.

“He was a good person,” Former Police Chief Jared Muse said. “He didn’t ever do anything to tarnish his badge. He was just somebody you look up to.” He noted that Culp was someone who children and adults both looked up to in their lives.

Muse recalled a moment he shared with Culp when he was first starting his career as a police officer. After Culp’s retirement, Muse was assigned his former badge number, 196. Culp told him not to ever do anything to disrespect his badge number, he said.

“I just remember him saying that in the very beginning of my career. And how important law enforcement was to him and the importance of being an honorable person and keeping your integrity,” Muse said. “I just thought that was very powerful for a retired police officer to tell a brand new guy (on the force) that.”

When Muse was promoted to police chief, Culp was one of the first people to call and wish him good luck, He said. He added that Culp worked with three generations of Muses at the Maysville Police Department.

Retired Maysville Police Chief Ron Rice offered his memories of Culp as well.

“Norlene and I met Doug Culp nearly three decades ago when he offered me a position with the Maysville police department which began not only a working relationship but a friendship,” Rice said. He went on to share a specific memory he held of Culp which included the time he learned of Culp’s philosophies, policing on life, and his view on life in general.

“We owe Chief Culp and his family a tremendous debt of gratitude for his many years of service to this community and the many times he placed community before himself and family,” he added.

Current Maysville Police Chief Mike Palmer commented on Culp’s devotion to his career as well.

Palmer said the first encounter he had with Culp was at a traffic stop near Culp’s home at the beginning of Palmer’s career. Culp told Palmer how “proud” he was that Palmer was following uniform protocol. He pointed out that Palmer was wearing his hat during his traffic stop, Palmer said.

“He was a very much stickler for uniform,” Palmer said. He noted that Culp had a military background. “I was always told that if you were doing something and your hat came off, you’d better stop what you were doing and put your hat back on and then go back to doing what you were doing.”

Palmer added that Culp was always good to his family and his children and was a proud advocate of the Fraternal Order of Police.

“It’s an honor for me to work with the guys that I get to work with now to be in charge of assisting with his funeral.”

According to Culp’s obituary, Culp accepted the position of Maysville Police Chief in 1979 and remained on the force for 20 years. The obituary noted Culp’s loyalty and love for the community of Maysville.

“Doug made everyone feel safe. His faith and courage guided not only his family but his community,” the obituary read. “He leaves a legacy of selfless dedication to others. His mark is that of the true leader.”

Following Culp’s passing, the City of Maysville lowered American flags in the city to half-staff out of “tremendous respect and gratitude” for the retired police chief, a post by MPD said.

“It was an honor for each of us to have known such a fine man. Our agency, the city, and our community mourn his passing. May all of our thoughts and prayers be with family at this time,” the post read.

Visitation for Culp will be held on Monday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. at Brell and Son Funeral Home in Maysville.

The Fraternal Order of Police will conduct a ceremony at 7 p.m. with the Rosary at 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church.

For more information on Culp’s life and where donations can be made in his name, please see Culp’s obituary.