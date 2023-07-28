VANCEBURG — Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Carter House.

Chamber member Joni Pugh said there will be a raffle featuring a campfire cook set forged by local resident Doug Stack of Mountain Bear Forge, proceeds from the event will go to fund the chamber.

“He forged the cooking set and then donated it to the chamber to be raffled off to raise some money. He will also be set up outside (of the Carter House) showing his craft,” Pugh said.

There will be food vendors present as well as entertainment according to Pugh and the event will start at 10 a.m. with the drawing for the cook set scheduled to take place at 5 p.m.

“Bryan’s Sweet Treats will be there with buckeyes, chocolate-covered strawberries, decorative sugar cookies and cake pops,” Pugh said. She said there will also be vendors with cupcakes, candies and other treats.

According to Pugh Country Charm Wedding Cakes will be present with cream horns and there will also be live music from the Tony Jarrells band.

Other than sweets there will also be a meal of pulled pork with two side items available throughout the event for $12.95, according to Pugh.

Lewis County Animal Shelter has been invited to be present at the event with some adoptable dogs and a spokesperson for the shelter confirmed they will be there.

“They were supposed to be at the Fourth of July celebration for the city but it got rained out, so they are going to bring the dogs down to the Carter House,” she said.

Raffle ticket prices will vary, Pugh said tickets start a $1 each, six for $5, 12 for $10 and 24 for $20.

When purchasing a raffle ticket you are automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win gift cards from Arty’s Pizza, a free two-night stay at a local Airbnb and other prizes at no extra cost, according to Pugh.

Tickets are available to purchase from Mountain Bear Forge, Vanceburg Custom Print, Arty’s Pizza, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce and D and F Building Supplies.

Pugh said you do not need to be present to win.