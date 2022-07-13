30th Laurel Oaks Classic tees off Saturday The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

Kentucky 111 closure set for Thursday FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Kentucky 111 (Hillsboro Road) Thursday, July 14, about a half-mile north of Kentucky 1722 (milepoint 2.2) at Grange City in Fleming County, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Checks and Balances: Budget committees updated With billions of taxpayer dollars budgeted to state programs, agencies, and cabinets, accountability is one of the most important functions of our budget committees. This week members heard updates on how the money we allocated in HB 1 is being spent in order to determine what we need to adjust when we come back into session in January. While we received some good news, we also heard some things that concerned us. I hope you will take a few moments to read this week’s update and let me know if you have any questions or would like further information.

What’s up with the war on beef? Many people in the United States are eaters of beef. And living in America still means that citizens can still choose to consume red meat.

Motorists reminded of bridge closing Officials are reminding motorists that the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) in downtown Maysville will temporarily close Thursday for a routine annual inspection.

Nature talk Grant Felice spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 12, about the Cummins Nature Preserve. Felice is manager of the preserve.

Through a Kid’s Eyes In 2022 (PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Recently we had participants from Maysville Community & Technical College’s Career Craze summer camp for middle school-aged kids visit The Ledger Independent. They came to learn about all the different career options that are available in our industry and I challenged them to write an article about life as it’s seen through their eyes. Taylor took me up on the challenge and we are pleased to publish her article in today’s paper. There’s little doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her. I want to personally acknowledge and thank her for stepping up to do this and Gwyn Gallenstein, the CE/CS Coordinator at MCTC for putting the program together.)

SHELTER DOGS OF THE WEEK Welcome to the Bracken County Animal Shelter. Like so many shelters in the region and across the United States, BCAS is brimming with highly adoptable dogs and is currently overwhelmed finding good homes for all of them.

Wayback Wednesday Tom Moran’s Service Station on the corner of Second and Limestone streets in downtown Maysville.