Grant Felice spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 12, about the Cummins Nature Preserve. Felice is manager of the preserve.

Grant Felice spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 12, about the Cummins Nature Preserve. Felice is manager of the preserve.

Grant Felice spoke to the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 12, about the Cummins Nature Preserve. Felice is manager of the preserve.