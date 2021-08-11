We object

Left, Ernie Leet, center and wearing a mask, speaks to protesters of Industrial Solar along West Second Street in Maysville Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting for the office of solar company Acciona.US inside West 8 Second Street. Leet is from May’s Lick. Don Solarz also from May’s Lick holds his sign high while trying to get noticed by those inside the building across from his location. Many of the protestors are with the Citizens Voice of Mason County. The Citizens Voice opposes plans to place solar farms covering several thousand of acres in the May’s Lick Area. Public meetings for two other solar companies are planned for Wednesday evening, one at the Cox Building and another at Maysville Community and Technical College.

