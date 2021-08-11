Local family business holds benefit for abused horses

WINCHESTER, Ohio — As the dew dried on the fields of S&W Quarter Horses on Saturday, Aug. 8, trucks hauling horse trailers began to arrive on the property.
Brian and Steve Shearer, the father-son team in charge of the business, were on hand to direct parking, offer help unloading the horses, and conduct the countless small tasks of pulling off a large all-day event. Called the “Open Western Jackpot Show to Benefit the Humane Society of Adams County,” the Shearers decided to offer to hold the event when they heard about the burden of caring for abused and neglected horses in Adams County.
As the only animal shelter in the area that employs a humane agent, the Humane Society of Adams County is often the first group called in to help when abused animals are discovered in the area. Though it mostly deals with dogs and cats, HSAC has seen many horses, cattle, chickens, pigs, goats, and exotic pets come through its doors since the organization was founded in 2006. Benefits like the one held by the Shearers on Saturday can supply much-needed funds to help cover veterinary and care costs for horses and other livestock, which can be exponentially higher per animal compared to the cost of care for smaller companion animals.
The benefit show started out with showmanship and riding style competitions in which horses of different breeds were shown in the ring by handlers of many different ages, from handlers and riders as young as 8 years old to seasoned equine experts. In the afternoon, a few fun games on horseback were conducted, much to the delight of the onlookers, including an egg-in-spoon race that had everyone laughing and cheering.
Auctions of baked goods and sales of merchandise were also held to raise funds for abused horses. William Huxmann, age 10 of West Union, was on hand from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., to sell animal shelter t-shirts, driftwood, and fossils he’d collected to help benefit the event.
In a display of community togetherness, Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and Investigator Kenneth Dick were on hand to broadcast the judging results to spectators, regaling the audience with anecdotal stories between announcements.
Sponsorships for the event were donated by many different individuals and businesses throughout the region, demonstrating both the generous nature of our local community and the universal support for the cause of animal welfare.