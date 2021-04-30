MR. SELLERS

April 30, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

FLEMINGSBURG — William Theodore “Ted” Sellers, Jr., 82, of Flemingsburg, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Fleming County on Jan. 30, 1939, he was the son of the late William Theodore Sellers and the late Virginia Katherine Sloop Sellers.

Ted worked for the Kentucky Department of Transportation in Flemingsburg as well as a television repair man for M. L. Cooper. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He is survived his siblings, Dean and Nancy Sellers, Bonnie Fleming, Betty and Sherley Rea, Ruth and Rutherford Clark, Brenda and Forrest Hedges Jr.; a sister-in-law, Pauline Sellers; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jimmy Sellers, Don Sellers, Harold Lee Sellers and Edna Marie Sellers.

Services for Ted will be privately cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Ted to the Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg KY 41041) and / or the Bernie Archdeacon Cancer Support Group (C/O Elizabeth Borders, 5171 Wallingford Road, Flemingsburg, Kentucky 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.

Trending Recipes