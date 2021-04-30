MR. SELLERS

Local school districts are considering an option that would allow students to remain in high school for a supplemental year.

SB 128, which was signed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in March, allows students enrolled in a Kentucky school during the 2020-21 school year to request a supplemental year to retake or supplement courses or grades that a student has already taken.

“A retaken high school course under this subsection shall not count as an additional credit towards graduation unless the student failed the original course. Retaking a course under this section shall count towards full-time enrollment for the student,” the bill states.

According to guidance from the Kentucky Department of Education, the intent of the bill was for students to retake courses during the 2021-22 school year as a result of “the prolonged remote instruction and barriers created by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Students who choose to do so will be included in the SEEK funds distributed to school districts.

According to the bill, local school district board of education members would vote on whether or not to allow the measure.

Students must make the request by May 1, 2021. By June 1, 2021, local BOEs must determine whether the district will accept all requests or not.

“A local board of education shall not approve or reject requests on an individual basis, but shall determine by June 1, 2021, whether the district shall or shall not accept all requests,” the bill states.

Any plans must be submitted to the Kentucky Department of Education by June 16, 2021.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the district has received one application for a supplemental school year.

The decision to allow the extra year, however, will be made sometime before June 1.

According to Ross, students would have to use the year to retake already completed courses.

“Students must retake offerings from this year. No new coursework is permitted under the legislation,” he said.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane also said a decision would be made by June 1.

“I will make a recommendation to the board based on the best interests of the students requesting the supplemental school year and, if there are no adverse consequences anticipated for the district. The board of education will make the final decision after all applications have been submitted,” she said.

McCane said at least one application has been received.

Lewis County Schools Superintendent Jamie Weddington released a statement regarding the extra school year.

“Each of our schools sent a letter home with the board approved form relating to SB 128,” he said. “This form is due back to the schools by Friday, April 30 if students are requesting to take advantage of the supplemental school year program. As required by statute, the Board of Education will make a decision on all requests prior to the June 1 deadline. The district will follow all KDE, KHSAA, and college/university guidelines should the board vote to approve all the requests the supplemental year.”