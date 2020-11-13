Comprehend announces Children’s Services appointment

November 13, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Comprehend, Inc. recently announced the appointment of Damon Turner to vice president of Children’s Services.

Turner has 18 years of experience working with Comprehend, the last 10 years serving as the School Based Therapy Program coordinator in the Children’s Services Program. As the vice president of Children’s Services, Turner will continue the success of the department’s programs and services that reach more than 1,200 individuals annually. He will continue to foster relationships with community partners, raise awareness of children’s behavioral health issues and Comprehend’s services, and further the company’s mission to support children and their families.

Turner has a masters of education in counseling and human development from Lindsey Wilson College. He is a licensed professional clinical counselor, a National Certified Counselor, Batterer Intervention Program Provider and QPR Suicide Prevention Provider.

Turner resides in Maysville with his wife, Anna Boulden-Turner.

“Damon has been a loyal employee of Comprehend and brings years of experience and knowledge that will be beneficial to our Children’s Service program and Comprehend as a whole,” said Dr. Pamela Vaught, president and CEO of Comprehend. “Damon’s dedication to our School Based Therapy program and the professional relationships he has built throughout our region makes him a perfect choice to continue the success of our Children’s Services programs.”

Trending Recipes