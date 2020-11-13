Make meals more festive with a unique fall ingredient

(BPT) – Looking for new ways to elevate fall favorites? Add a ruby red pop of color and sweet burst of flavor to your dishes with a unique seasonal ingredient: pomegranates. Known for their sweet taste, brilliant red color and antioxidants, pomegranate arils, or seeds, bring a touch of sweetness that elevates savory and sweet recipes like no other ingredient.
The good news is, you don’t have to go through the hassle of opening a pomegranate and removing the arils yourself – POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils make enjoying pomegranates easy with their convenient ready-to-eat packages. Available October through January, POM POMS are offered in an 8-ounce cup for cooking or baking, or a 100-calorie 4-ounce single serving for easy snacking. Because they’re straight from fresh pomegranates, POM POMS are a good source of fiber and are known for their antioxidant goodness.
Here are some fun ways you can use pomegranate arils on your table this fall.
1. Brighten up your breakfast
Adding pomegranate arils to typical breakfast fare like oatmeal, yogurt or smoothies gives morning meals the flavor and touch of healthiness they deserve. How about sprinkling onto a slice of peanut butter covered toast? Breakfast will never be the same with these juicy morsels.
2. Transform salad or grain bowls into festive delights
The saying goes you eat with your eyes first, so brightening up your dish with pomegranate arils’ ruby red color will instantly make your lunch or dinner appear even more tempting. Try tossing them into salads, grain bowls or guacamole! Whether you’re creating a weekday or special occasion meal, using POM POMS in the dish or as a garnish will instantly make it pop, while adding a healthy burst of antioxidants and fiber.
3. Wow your family with delicious meatless meatballs
These meatless “meatballs” have plenty of rich flavor, thanks to the warm spices and refreshing pomegranate taste. Serve as an appetizer or atop spaghetti squash for a meal the whole family will love!
Meatless Meatballs with POM Harissa Sauce
Prep time: 50 minutes; Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes
Meatball Ingredients:
1/3 cup plain breadcrumbs 1/3 cup grated Parmesan Reggiano 1/4 cup flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin 2 tablespoons olive oil 3/4 cup onion, finely chopped 3/4 pound eggplant, diced 1/4 inch 1 and 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt 3/4 cups toasted walnuts, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, minced 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 large egg, beaten 1/2 cup POM POMS™ Fresh Pomegranate Arils
Sauce Ingredients:
1 cup POM Wonderful® 100% Pomegranate Juice 1 8-ounce can tomato sauce 2-3 tablespoons harissa 1 teaspoon honey 1/4 teaspoon cumin 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger Plain yogurt for serving POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils for garnish Extra flat-leaf parsley for garnish
Preparation:
1. Make meatballs: Heat oven to 350 F. In bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan, parsley, oregano, cinnamon and cumin. Set aside. 2. Heat olive oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion, eggplant and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 6-8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in walnuts, garlic and tomato paste. 3. Transfer half the eggplant mixture to food processor and blend until smooth. Add back to eggplant mixture. Stir in breadcrumb mixture and egg. 4. Generously coat hands with oil or water and form mixture into 24 1-and-1/4-inch balls. Place on baking sheet 1/2 inch apart. 5. Bake until cooked through, 25-30 minutes. 6. Meanwhile, make harissa sauce: In medium saucepan boil POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice over medium high heat until reduced by half, 12-15 minutes. Whisk in tomato sauce, harissa, cumin and ginger. Let cool slightly. Top meatballs with POM POMS Fresh Pomegranate Arils and parsley. Serve with harissa sauce and yogurt.
4. Boost the holiday factor in drinks and desserts
Sprinkle bright red pomegranate arils in your cocktails, mocktails or punch to create extra-cheery holiday beverages you can feel good about. They add flavor and visual flair, even to simple mugs of cider or glasses of champagne. Garnish basic desserts with pomegranate arils to transform them into a celebration.
