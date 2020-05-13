Man charged in overnight murder

Christy Howell-Hoots - [email protected]
VANCEBURG — A Lewis County man has been charged with murder after a shooting incident left one person dead on Wednesday.

According to Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens, the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. on Kinney Road in the Garrison area during a reported vehicle repossession.

Bivens said multiple shots were fired, leaving one person dead and others injured. Two individuals were airlifted from the scene and a third was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The victims names have not been released.

Officers were on scene throughout the night from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.

Michael E. Justice, 47, was arrested on Thursday morning. KSP Trooper T. Prather is identified as the arresting office. Justice is charged with murder and first-degree assault.

Justice is currently lodged in the Lewis County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

The case remains under investigation by the Kentucky State Police.

Justice is scheduled to appear for an arrangement in Lewis County District Court on May 19.

